Best Black Friday 2019 PS4 deals still available: $200 PS4 Slim bundle, $300 PS4 Pro, games starting $10

No need to wait for Cyber Monday -- these PlayStation 4 deals on new games and console bundles are available now.

Cyber Monday is coming, but plenty of Black Friday deals from yesterday for Sony's PlayStation 4 are still available, including big discounts on PS4 consoles and bundles. Interested in VR, accessories and games? Jump to the bottom for the sweetest Black Friday deals that haven't disappeared just yet. And don't forget to check out the PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot.

PlayStation console bundles still available

PS4 Pro 1TB console with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle: $300

You save $100
Walmart

The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro is on sale for $300. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. And this bundle comes with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is currently $40 at Best Buy on its own. Read our PlayStation 4 Pro review.

$300 at Best Buy

GameStop has the same PS4 Pro Modern Warfare bundle for the same price:


See it at GameStop

PS4 Slim 1TB console with 3 great games: $200

You save $100
Sony

This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up.

  • God of War
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
  • The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids.

Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

$200 at Best Buy

PSVR with full accessories plus 2-game bundle: $250

You save $100
Sony

If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. Read our PlayStation VR review.

$250 at Best Buy

PSVR accessories and 5-game bundle: $200 (Update: Expired)

You save $100
Sony

Already have a PS4 and want to make the jump to virtual reality? The PSVR helmet is being bundled with five compatible games this season for a total of $200:

Read our PlayStation VR review.

$200 at Best Buy

PlayStation games and accessory deals available now

These are all still available as of Saturday morning:

Originally posted earlier this month.