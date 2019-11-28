Best Black Friday 2019 PlayStation deals: $300 PS4 Pro Modern Warfare bundle, $299 PSVR with 5 games (Thursday update)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

It's Thanksgiving Day, and the Black Friday console deals are already here, bringing huge discounts on PS4 consoles and bundles at all major retailers. Some of the great prices are thanks, at least in part, to the news that Sony and Microsoft have releases due in 2020 -- the new PlayStation 5 and next Xbox, respectively. But those are the better part of a year away, making deals on existing consoles worthwhile. Let's get to the good stuff, and don't forget to check out the PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot.

PlayStation console bundles available now



Sony The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple online retailers and physical locations including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon, but widely sold out. We're currently seeing it only available at GameStop. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. And this bundle comes with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, usually worth $30. Read the PlayStation 4 Pro review.

Sony If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. Read the PlayStation VR review .

If the PS4 Pro plus Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle listed above sells out (which it probably will), you can still get the PS4 Pro discounted $100 at multiple online retailers and physical stores. The PS4 Pro displays games and movies in full 4K resolution, and is the best PlayStation option if you have the budget for it. Read the PlayStation 4 Pro review.

Sony If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as three of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all three of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids. This one is already sold out at most online retailers. Read PS4 Slim review.

