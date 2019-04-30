Best Apple TV remote cases for less than $10

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The Apple TV remote is a wonder of touchpad responsiveness, but it's not perfect. Its flaws include a slim design that makes it tough to grip, a symmetrical button arrangement that makes it hard to tell which end is up and it's so tiny it can simply disappear, slipping between couch cushions or blending into pieces of furniture.

Happily, there's a case for that.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Kutop protective silicone cover Sarah Tew/CNET At $8, this Kutop case is one of the cheaper options. It has a honeycomb back as well as an integrated lanyard so you can easily hang it up. We picked it up in green so it would be easy to spot in a darkened home theater, but it's available in plenty of other colors. This case is also sold under the Sahiyeah brand for $1 more, so it's not unique to Kutop. See at Amazon

Mumba shock-resistant case Sarah Tew/CNET This Mumba cover ($10) has more of the look and feel of an iPhone case. It's got some flair to it, with carbon fiber textured accents, and a good ergonomic feel. I only wish it came in more colors than black. The lanyard is included. See at Amazon

NageBee Glitter Liquid Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for some remote case bling, the NageBee Glitter Liquid fits the bill. Despite it being a tad garish, it's one of my favorite Apple TV remote cases (and it got a thumbs-up from my daughters). As its name implies, the glitter flows freely in liquid on the back of the case. It's available in a few different color options for $10. See at Amazon

Pzoz Clear case Sarah Tew/CNET The Pzoz is a simple clear case that has reinforced corners and only costs $7. See at Amazon

Elago R2 Slim Case David Carnoy/CNET The Elago R2 Slim Case comes in a few different color options for $8-$9. I like this Nightglow Blue version, which looks white in the light but turns light blue and glows in the dark. Whether it's light or dark, it makes the Apple remote easier to spot in a room. See at Amazon

Elago R1 Intelli case (with magnets!) David Carnoy/CNET At first glance, the Elago R1 Intelli case looks like a pretty standard soft silicone Apple TV remote case. But hidden in the case are a couple of magnets that allow you to stick it your remote to anything metal. The black version pictured here costs $8, but other colors like white (my personal preference), red, blue and a glow-in-the-dark version sell for $12. Lanyard included. See at Amazon

