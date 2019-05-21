Best premium 2-in-1 PCs for when you need a laptop and tablet in one

The latest premium two-in-ones get you top-notch design and portability along with excellent everyday performance and extraordinary battery life. You just have to be willing to pay for it.

Models start at around $1,100. There are less-expensive options like the Lenovo Yoga 730, and if you're getting a Chromebook I highly recommend going with a two-in-one like Samsung's Chromebook Plus. But if you're looking for great features in the smallest, lightest body as well as power to get you through a full day of work or a long flight, it's going to cost you more money.

All of the picks below are laptops that convert into a tablet using 360-degree hinges, allowing their screens to fold back. If you want a tablet PC that pulls apart from its keyboard -- frequently called a detachable two-in-one -- our top recommendation is Microsoft's Surface Pro 6.

And if you're only thinking of it as a tablet and a laptop, here are five other ways to use a two-in-one that you might not have considered.

Lenovo Yoga C930 Best overall premium 2-in-1 Sarah Tew/CNET Three updates to Yoga's top two-in-one helped push it to the top of our list. First, the company swapped its watchband hinge for a hinge that acts as a 360-degree soundbar. The change makes it a hair thicker, but you get much better audio in return. Lenovo also built in a charging garage for the included active pen, so you always have it ready when you need it, and it put in a privacy shutter for the webcam to make you feel better about any potential prying eyes. Add in excellent performance and battery life and you've got a convertible that's tough to beat. $1,079.99 at Lenovo Read full review

HP Spectre x360 13 Best battery life Sarah Tew/CNET Like the Yoga, HP used design to improve the Spectre x360's usability. It put both the power button and a Thunderbolt 3 port used for charging on the rear left and right corners, simultaneously keeping them in reach and out of the way. HP offers several configurations and three display options. The low-power full-HD touchscreen we tested helped it run for more than 13 hours on our streaming-video battery test. $1,099.00 at Amazon Read full review

LG Gram 2-in-1 14 Best travel weight Sarah Tew/CNET Two-in-one designs typically weigh more than their clamshell counterparts, but LG kept the Gram to only 2.5 pounds (1.1 kg). By comparison, 2018's LG Gram 15 laptop is also 2.5 pounds, while the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga C930 two-in-one is a touch more than 3 pounds (1.4 kg). Samsung's redesigned Notebook 9 Pro two-in-one falls in between the LG and Lenovo at 2.8 pounds. Battery life is another big advantage of the Gram 14 2-in-1. On our video streaming test, it ran for 12 hours, 35 minutes. See at Best Buy Read the LG Gram 2-in-1 14 review

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Best all-around 13-inch 2-in-1 Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung's little two-in-one deserves consideration for being so well rounded in performance, features and design. It doesn't excel in any one area like the Lenovo, HP and LG do. However, it looks nice and is well built, has good components and features for its price, and has a long battery life, lasting for 12 hours, 30 minutes on CNET's streaming video test. Its performance is right up there with the rest in this category, too, so if you like the look of the Notebook 9, definitely put it on your shopping list. $1,099.99 at eBay Read full review

Asus ZenBook Flip 14 Best ultraportable 2-in-1 with discrete graphics Sarah Tew/CNET Ultraportables typically have integrated graphics processors that are more power efficient, run cooler and cost less than a standalone discrete graphics chip. They also eat into your system memory and can't handle more demanding graphics tasks such as photo and video editing or gaming. Asus somehow got an entry-level Nvidia GeForce MX150 into the Flip 14's slim body. It's not a full-fledged gaming laptop or a graphics workstation, but games are smoother and faster, and it can make quicker work of tasks you wouldn't even consider doing on other thin-and-light convertibles. See at Amazon Read the Asus ZenBook Flip 14 review

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Best 15.6-inch 2-in-1 for creatives Sarah Tew/CNET Although 13.3- and 14-inch models are typically what you'll find for two-in-ones, there are a handful of bigger models like Dell's excellent XPS 15 2-in-1. It's the smallest and thinnest in the category, with strong performance from its hybrid Intel/AMD chip. It's not cheap and it's not exactly light at 4.4 pounds (2 kg), but if you want a big, color-accurate, pen-enabled display for graphics work, get this Dell. (At least until we can get our hands on the OLED version of the HP Spectre x360 15.) $1,499.99 at Dell Home Read full review