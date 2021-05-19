Apple cites 'significant' malware on Mac while defending iOS App Store in Fortnite trial

CNET

More than a decade ago, Apple ran an ad where a guy known as "PC" sneezed repeatedly as he explained computer viruses to a confused fellow called "Mac." "You better stay back; this one's a doozy," said comedian John Hodgman, who plays PC in the ad. "Do not be a hero, last year there were 114,000 known viruses for PCs."

"PCs, not Macs," Justin Long, playing the Apple computer, says, before PC collapses.

Now, times have changed.

As Apple's notched its most successful sales of Mac computers in history, its head of software engineering, Craig Federighi, says attacks have risen as well. "Today, we have a level of malware on the Mac that we don't find acceptable," he said, during testimony defending Apple in a lawsuit with Fortnite maker Epic Games in a California court Wednesday.

Apple identifies a couple pieces of malware on its own or with help of third parties each week, Federighi added, and uses built-in systems to automatically remove them from customers' computers. But still, they can infect hundreds of thousands of computers before Apple stamps them out. Since last May, for example, Federighi said there have been 130 types of Mac malware and just one of them infected 300,000 systems.

Federighi said he believes Macs are still more secure than PCs, but he made clear that the Mac's facing a "significantly larger malware problem" than on its iPhones, iPads and other devices. "It's an endless game of whack-a-mole."

Apple's choice to effectively attack the security of its own software may seem shocking after it spent years criticizing competing PCs as insecure. But Apple's now defending its App Store for the iPhone and iPad in a California court, where Epic is asking a judge to force major change. The court is considering whether Apple should be allowed to wall off its phones and tablets, only allowing apps to be installed through its App Store. Epic says Apple's approach is too restrictive, and that competing technologies should be allowed onto its phones as well.

Federighi described Apple's restrictive approach as an important part of protecting the more than 1 billion iPhones actively being used. "It's an attractive target," he added, noting that the cameras, microphones, location data and two-step authentication technology that are standard on smartphones these days. "All of these things make access or control of these devices potentially incredibly valuable to an attacker."