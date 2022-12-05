Asus ROG Flow X16 Review: Flexible Big-Screen Gaming

Gaming laptops with 16-inch screens are common enough. What's unusual is finding one with a 360-degree hinge to become a foldable 2-in-1 hybrid. Add another level of ingenuity and you've got the ability to plug in a more-powerful external GPU for even better performance.

That makes the Asus ROG Flow X16 a very unique gaming laptop, but also an expensive one. The base system we tested is $1,999, frankly way too much for a gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU.

And the sold-separately Asus XG Mobile external GPU box, which adds a high-end Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, is $1,199, for a total of nearly $3,200.

As of this writing, I've seen the X16 on sale for $1,750, which is at least a little more reasonable. Asus also makes a version of the X16 with an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, fast enough that you wouldn't need the external graphics add-on, and that model is $2,699.

8.1 Asus ROG Flow X16 You're receiving price alerts for Asus ROG Flow X16 Like Modular design allows for GPU upgrades

Hybrid 360-degree hinge

XG Mobile GPU can be used with multiple Asus products Don't Like Expensive for the components you get

XG Mobile GPU uses a proprietary connection

Limited ports

If you follow gaming laptop pricing, it's tough to imagine spending that much on a laptop with just 16GB of RAM and a single 1TB SSD. At the same time, there's a great value both to the flexibility of being able to turn the X16 into a gaming tablet and the ability to swap the better RTX 3080 graphics in and out as needed.

If you skip the 360-degree hinge and the proprietary port for an external GPU box, similar 16-inch gaming laptops with the Nvidia RTX 3060, like the HP Victus or Dell G16, can be found for around $1,300. But while it's true you can spend less for similar components, there are a lot of unique features to the Flow X16 that really appeal to me.

We previously reviewed (and liked) the 13-inch take on this concept, called the (you guessed it) Asus Flow X13, as well as a tablet-based version, called the Z13, which is kind of like a gaming Microsoft Surface. All of these work with the Asus XG Mobile external GPU. If you feel the need to have both a 16-inch desktop replacement and a 13-inch tablet or ultraportable laptop, it's nice that they can share the XG Mobile for better graphics performance. Still, it's an expensive, and proprietary, ecosystem to buy into.

System Specs Geekbox Asus ROG Flow X16 Price as reviewed $1,999 Display size/resolution 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 touch display CPU 3.3GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with Radeon Graphics Memory 16GB DDR5 4,800MHz RAM Graphics 6144MB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics Storage 1TB SSD Networking Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.2 Operating system Microsoft Windows 11 Home 21H2

Ports and interfaces

Open the ribbed lid and the keyboard is flanked by dead space (with speaker grilles) on both sides. That's because it lacks a separate number pad, which many 16-inch, and even a good number of 15-inch, laptops have. The touchpad is larger than I've seen on many gaming laptops, where it's usually an afterthought.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Asus also follows a growing number of gaming laptops in adding discrete buttons for volume control, instead of mapping those commands to Alt/Function keys. Above the Function row, you get three buttons -- volume up, volume down, mic mute and a shortcut button for the Asus Armoury Crate app, which offers access to various system tools.

Connectivity is on the light side, with no rear panel ports. On the left, there's HDMI, USB-C, audio and the XG Mobile connection (which has a second USB-C port within it if you don't have the external GPU plugged in). The right side has microSD and two USB-A ports.

If you're allergic to lots of wires cluttering your space, keep in mind that the laptop has a standard power brick and cable, and the XG Mobile box requires its own power cable, so you'll need at least two outlets.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Gaming performance

In our benchmark tests, the Asus Flow X16 was a strong performer for a gaming laptop with an Nvidia 3060 card. Its AMD Ryzen 9 CPU matched well with the 11th-gen or 12th-gen Core i7 chips in similar gaming laptops. It was, as expected, much faster than a gaming laptop we tested with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU.

Battery life was above average for a big-screen gaming laptop, somewhat surprisingly. It ran for about 7.5 hours. Obviously that's for video streaming, in an actual game, you'd be lucky to get a few hours.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

But the really interesting thing was when we plugged the XG Mobile in and re-ran some tests. In the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, using just the internal 3060 card, the game ran at 70 frames per second at Ultra detail settings. Switch to the XG Ultra, with its Nvidia 3080, and the same settings gave us 109fps, a huge leap.

In 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme, a general test we use across a very wide range of devices, the X16 got a score of 15,224, near the bottom of our comparison pack. With the XG Mobile, it leapt to the top, scoring 22,753, edging out the powerful Acer Triton 500 SE, which uses an Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia 3080Ti GPU.

A highly specific take on the gaming laptop

This is a non-standard take on a gaming laptop, so the usual calculations about price, performance and features may not fully apply. If you're looking for a basic mainstream gaming laptop with an Nvidia 3060 card, this ain't it.

If you like the idea of a gaming hybrid that can fold into a kiosk mode and work with a gamepad, that's something almost no other gaming laptop can do. If you're especially interested in the XG Mobile as an add-on device that can work across different types of Asus computers, the X16 is a key part of that ecosystem and one of only a handful of ways to get that kind of modular performance.

Geekbench 5 (multicore) Acer Predator Triton 500 SE 13734 Alienware X15 R2 13296 Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601 9647 HP Victus 16 9352 Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 8443 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7610) 7601 Razer Blade 15 (2022) 7388 Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R1S6 7192 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R23 (multicore) Acer Predator Triton 500 SE 17511 Alienware X15 R2 17071 Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601 14065 Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 13583 Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R1S6 11543 Razer Blade 15 (2022) 10567 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7610) 10412 HP Victus 16 9888 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

PCMark 10 Pro Acer Predator Triton 500 SE 7762 Alienware X15 R2 7372 Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601 7306 Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 6950 Razer Blade 15 (2022) 6897 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7610) 6265 Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R1S6 6252 HP Victus 16 6229 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Wild Life Extreme Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601 + XG Mobile 22573 Acer Predator Triton 500 SE 20622 Alienware X15 R2 20417 Razer Blade 15 (2022) 19086 Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 16510 Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601 15224 HP Victus 16 14305 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7610) 9380 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Guardians of the Galaxy (High @1920 x 1080) Alienware X15 R2 146 Acer Predator Triton 500 SE 138 HP Victus 16 (Core i7/3060) 110 Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601 109 Razer Blade 15 (2022) (Core i7/3070 Ti) 106 Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 (Core i5/3060) 71 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

System Configurations Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601 Microsoft Windows Home; 3.3GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS; 16GB DDR5 4,800MHz RAM; 6144MB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060; 1TB SSD

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 Microsoft Windows 11 Home; 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-12500H; 16GB DDR4 3,200MHz; 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060; 512GB SSD

HP Victus 16 Microsoft Windows 11 Home; 2.3GHz Intel Core i7-11800H; 16GB DDR4 3,200MHz; 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060; 512GB SSD

Razer Blade 15 (2022) Microsoft Windows 11 Home; 2.4GHz Intel Core i7-12800H; 16GB DDR5 4,800MH; 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti; 1TB SSD

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7610) Microsoft Windows 11 Home; 2.3GHz Intel Core i7-11800H; 16GB DDR4 3,200MHz; 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050; 512GB SSD

Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R1S6 Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit); 1.9GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5900U; 16GB LPDDR4X RAM; 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050Ti; 512GB SSD

Alienware X15 R2 Microsoft Windows 11 Home; 2.3GHz Intel Core i7-12700H; 32GB DDR5 6,400MHz; 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti; 512GB SSD

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Microsoft Windows 11 Home; 2.9GHz Intel Core i9-12900H; 16GB DDR5 4,800MHz; 16GB Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080Ti; 1TB SSD

