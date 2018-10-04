CNET también está disponible en español.

Asus' super fast RT-AX88U wireless router available mid-October

The Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router will launch in Singapore before rolling out to the rest of the world.

Are you ready for wireless networks that don't crap out even with tons of devices connected? The Asus RT-AX88U promises to be just that.

Announced earlier in June this year, the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router is able to pump faster Wi-Fi speeds compared to Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) routers -- up to 600Mbps, while also sporting eight Gigabit LAN ports for maximum connectivity. It will launch in Singapore first around mid-October, before heading to other global markets.

The router will also help your devices last longer. It uses a new tech called Target Wake Time (TWT) to schedule transmissions, letting devices sleep longer before they're woken up to receive wireless packets. 

Other features include Asus AiMesh, letting you use the router as part of a mesh network with other Asus routers that support this feature, including upcoming 802.11ax routers such as its AiMesh AX6100, which are dedicated mesh devices like the Linksys Velop or the Netgear Orbi.

The RT-AX88U will retail for S$599 in Singapore. This converts to around $435, £335 or AU$610, which should give you a rough idea of what this super-fast router will cost when it hits your shores. 

