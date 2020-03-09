Apple Watch might get blood oxygen detection feature in iOS 14, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Apple Watch could reportedly be stepping up its health game based on snippets of iOS 14 code. The wearable might be adding the ability to detect blood oxygen levels, according to a report from 9to5Mac on Sunday. The Apple Watch might also incorporate a new health notification based on the new detection feature.

The code reportedly indicated that the Watch would be able to alert the wearer if the blood oxygen saturation drops below a certain threshold.

The blood oxygen detection feature, if it comes to fruition, would be another tool in Apple's health arsenal. It would join features like the EKG, the heart rate monitor, the menstruation tracker, the fall detection features and more.

Apple didn't immediately respond to request for comment. Prior to Apple, Fitbit added a blood oxygen monitoring feature in January to its Versa, Iconic and Charge 3 wearables.