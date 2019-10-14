Apple Watch, Fitbit, Theragun: The best holiday gifts to get healthy and stay that way

Sarah Tew/CNET

There's no better time to adopt healthy habits than the present. This year, we've seen a lot of innovation around fitness, wellness, beauty and healthy eating, and that means there are tons of products out there that can help you -- or the people you're shopping for -- workout better, recover easier, sleep more soundly or take care of your heart health.

Whether you're shopping for someone who already loves to exercise and eat well or someone looking to adopt new habits, this list has all that you need.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's focused on health and fitness, so that means the new Apple Watch Series 5 has several features to help you stay healthy. The watch can measure ambient sound levels, track menstrual cycles, and keep tabs on how much you move throughout the day. It's also got a heart rate tracker and can take an EKG to give you insight on your heart's health -- though you should think twice about buying an Apple Watch for someone who already has heart issues. You can use the watch untethered from a phone with built-in GPS and an LTE data support (you'll need a separate SIM card for the watch though). That means you can leave your phone at home when you go out on a run. Looking for a lot of the same features for much less? Pick up an Apple Watch Series 3, which now costs $200. A simple and free software upgrade to WatchOS 6 gives the watch the same noise tracking features and activity tracking. Read Apple Watch Series 5 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This fitness tracker and smartwatch combo offers many of the same features of the Apple Watch, but it's more versatile because it also connects to Android phones (you can only use the Apple Watch with an iPhone). The Versa 2 has built-in sleep tracking and a battery that can last five days or more on a single charge -- two things the Apple Watch lacks. The Versa 2 also now uses Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to help you with requests, like asking about the weather or controlling smart lights and other smart home devices. Read Fitbit Versa 2 review

César Salza / CNET At just $35, this fitness tracker and smartwatch hybrid is actually a great low-cost alternative to the Fitbits and Garmin Vivofits out there. It tracks your steps, up to 6 different workout types, your sleep, heart rate and more. The design is sleek, the screen is bright and easy to read and the battery life on this Xiaomi Mi band can last up to 20 days on a single charge. The Apple Watch can't even come close to that.

Angela Lang/CNET Unless you're a pro athlete, the Theragun is something you'd probably never buy yourself. This percussive massage gun uses a rapid thumping movement to reduce inflammation. Basically, it gives you the experience of getting a deep tissue massage, but whenever and wherever you want. Perfect for the weight lifter or fitness enthusiast in your life. Theragun models start at $249 and go up to $600, and there are several other percussive massagers out there worth checking out.

Oral-B If you want to gift someone an electric toothbrush, you may as well go with one of the smartest options out there. Oral-B's Genius X brush uses AI to learn how you brush and coaches you on how you can brush better meaning making sure you aren't missing any parts of your mouth aren't brush too hard, which can hurt your gums. Now, of course, only gift this someone who would appreciate it -- not as a not-so-subtle sign that they need to up their oral hygiene. If this brush is giving you sticker shock, here are several other great electric toothbrushes for less.

ClassPass ClassPass gives you access to millions of real-life fitness classes in more than 2500 cities worldwide. Members can sign up for a monthly subscription, but you can also give someone a ClassPass gift card that they can use at any time. The idea of ClassPass is actually really smart because it lets anyone try out a huge variety of fitness classes and experiences without making a commitment to one specific gym or studio. It's perfect for that person who wants to try yoga or acrobatics or boxing, but isn't sure if they want to stick with it.

Hurom Year after year, juicers remain a popular tool in the kitchen to help us all get more fruits and vegetables into our diet. Out of the many juicers out there, what makes this one special? It promises that it's super easy to clean -- which means you'll actually want to make juice every day -- and quieter than other machines. The Hurom purposely juices fruits and veggies at a slower pace so that you get every last drop of liquid.

Angela Lang/CNET For the avid runner, consider a pair of Nike's Joyride running shoes. They have thousands of tiny beads in the sole of the shoe that conform to your feet every time you take a step. Because of that, they have a great bouncy feel as you run. I wouldn't recommend these for a new runner, but anyone who's been running for while will appreciate this as a gift.

Under Armour Under Armour's Recover clothing line has bioceramics in the fabric of the clothes that absorbs your body heat as you sleep or relax and then re-emits that heat as far-infrared radiation, which is said to help with muscle soreness and chronic pain. You can also find stylish women's far-infrared pajamas at Lunya and even buy bedsheets with the same technology.

Bearaby For that person in your life who really needs some relaxation, get them a weighted blanket. These hefty and cozy blankets feel like a hug and can help people who feel stressed to relax and even fall asleep. There are many weighted blankets out there -- some made specifically for kids, some that can replace your comforter and some that are breathable and cooling to help you sleep. My favorite is Bearaby's Napper blanket which is knitted and looks so chic on a couch or bed -- I especially love their velvet option. You can also find plenty of high-quality weighted blankets for less, if the price is too steep.

James Martin/CNET Ok, I know that most people would be down-right offended if you gifted them a scale. But, if you are shopping for someone who is trying to lose weight and they want tools to help them with that, this is a good pick. The Eufy scale is easy to use, as is the companion app, which shows your weight, body mass, bone mass and more. Check out more smart scales here.