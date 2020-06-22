Apple updates TVOS at WWDC with picture-in-picture, new Xbox controller support

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple is adding new features to its Apple TV software. At its annual WWDC keynote, Apple detailed camera integration from HomeKit-supported smart video cameras and doorbells, a picture-in-picture mode and updates to its Apple Arcade video game service.

Arcade will now support multiple profiles and can be paired with the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive controllers. AirPlay, meanwhile, now supports 4K streaming of videos from the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad.

The new updates follow the reveal of new features to iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and WatchOS 7.

With the new update, Apple is making the Apple TV stronger as competition increases among media streamers and smart TVs, with Roku and Amazon making up the lion's share of the market with their respective platforms, Roku and Fire TV.

Google, which has its own rival smart TV software known as Android TV, is rumored to be prepping an $80 dongle that will allow for not only watch videos in 4K HDR on TVs through apps and Chromecast but also for playing games through its Stadia video game streaming service.