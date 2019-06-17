Sarah Tew/CNET

Hope you're ready to start or expand your streaming library, because CNET and TV Guide are giving away three awesome bundles that'll be sure to have you binge-watching all summer!

Our grand-prize bundle includes an Apple TV 4K, a $25 gift Card to CBS All Access and a $100 gift card to a streaming service of choice (HBO Now, Hulu or Netflix). The grand prize will also receive a premium Plex Pass membership (with tuner and antenna included) courtesy of Plex. With a premium Plex Pass membership, you can organize your media (music, movies, streaming accounts, etc.) and stream over-the-air live TV with DVR capabilities.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in June 2019

Our runner-ups won't be missing out on the fun either! The first runner up will win an Apple 4K TV, gift cards to grow their streaming library ($25 to CBS All Access, and $75 to either Hulu, Netflix or HBO Now). The second runner up will win an Apple 4K TV as well as gift cards to grow their streaming library ($25 to CBS All Access, and $50 to either Hulu, Netflix or HBO Now).

Looking to be one of our three lucky winners? To enter, you must read the rules, accept the terms and conditions of this sweepstakes and fill out the form below. Don't forget! You can increase your chances of winning by unlocking extra entries for following us on social media and more. Good luck!

Having trouble seeing the form above? Please use this link.