Apple delays HomePod to 2018

James Martin/CNET

Expected to launch in December, Apple's HomePod is officially being pushed back to 2018, the company announced Friday.

"We can't wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple's breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it's ready for our customers," an Apple spokesperson said. "We'll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018."

The HomePod is Apple's entry into the smart speaker market: a $349 or £349 device that promises stand-out audio and some smart Siri-enabled tools. The HomePod was demoed to CNET earlier this year, but only as an audio device. Its smart functions have largely been under wraps. Meanwhile, many well-priced smart speakers with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and even Microsoft's Cortana have taken over the market this year.

The HomePod hooks into Siri for its smart functions, and will work with HomeKit and Apple Music. But it's unclear how many other apps will work with it.