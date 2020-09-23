Amazon wants to help shoppers go green with new eco-friendly badge

James Martin/CNET

Amazon customers looking for a greener online shopping experience now have an easier way to identify more ecologically sustainable products. On Wednesday, Amazon announced the rollout of its new "Climate Pledge Friendly" badge, indicating an item has been certified by a wide range of partners as a sustainable product.

The online retailer also created a dedicated storefront for the program, which lets shoppers either browse by category or search for specific products bearing the green label. Amazon said the badge can already be found on about 25,000 listings.

A number of outside organizations partnered with Amazon to certify these products as sustainable, including EnergyStar, Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance. Amazon also created its own program, called "Compact by Design," to highlight products whose designs are more sustainable even if the items themselves don't appear particularly eco-friendly.

The new badge comes just one day after CNET reported the date for Prime Day 2020, which will kick off on Oct. 13. The annual shopping event, which usually takes place in July, was delayed this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.