Amazon's new Echo smart speaker gets spherical

Amazon

Amazon is adding a new, spherical smart speaker to its core lineup of Alexa-driven devices. The price will be $100, which is the same as its previous, third-generation Amazon Echo. The new Echo speaker will be available October 22, and will come in three different colors for its fabric-covered body: Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue. It is open for preorder now.

The tech giant's lineup of smart speakers includes its budget-friendly Echo Dot, as well as the high-end Echo Studio announced at last year's hardware event and released for the holidays. While a wall-plug speaker called the Echo Flex and a Dot with Clock (which is also receiving a spherical design update) were announced at last year's event and released soon after, Amazon's core lineup has remained largely unchanged, and these new smart speakers seem to fit into it.

See also: Every new Alexa feature announced so far at today's Amazon event