Sustainability Hacks

Latest Stories

Meet the Impossible Pork competitor bringing vegan "pork" to Asia

Alternative meat company Phuture Foods is trying to convince millions of people to work up an appetite for its climate-friendly, vegan "pork."
Culture by Apr 30, 2020

This $269 Android phone is guaranteed to last at least 4 years

You can help save the earth by keeping this unlocked Teracube smartphone for more than a couple of upgrade cycles.
Mobile by Apr 28, 2020

Jane Goodall: 'Without hope there's no point in continuing on'

The famed primatologist, subject of a new National Geographic documentary, also talks about the connection between coronavirus and humans' disregard for nature.
Sci-Tech by Apr 23, 2020

We need to clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, even though it's really hard

Efforts to clean plastic from the world's oceans could use some help from tech and citizens.
Sci-Tech by Apr 23, 2020

Reducing our carbon footprint means getting back to our roots

Sci-Tech by Apr 22, 2020

On Earth Day 2020, coronavirus shutdowns are a gift to the environment

With so many humans staying at home to avoid coronavirus, the air is cleaner, the water is clearer and animals are growing bold.
Sci-Tech by Apr 22, 2020

Earth Day deals: A fancy urban garden system and Vitamix compost bin on discount today

Both make excellent Mother's Day gifts, too.
Smart Home by Apr 22, 2020

These 10 apps will make your whole lifestyle more sustainable

These tech tools can help you buy eco-friendly clothes and products, and avoid wasting food.
Mobile by Apr 22, 2020

These kitchen gadgets help fight food waste and save money

Because green is always in fashion.
Smart Home by Apr 21, 2020

One clothing maker's solution to helping the environment: ask more questions

Smart Home by Apr 21, 2020

Go greener with these cool eco-friendly products in 2020

Reduce your impact with reusable sandwich bags, solar-powered gadgets and shoes made from water bottles.
Online by Apr 21, 2020

Where to recycle old laptops, phones and batteries cluttering up your home

Never throw old electronics away.
Mobile by Apr 21, 2020
3:19

How to celebrate Earth Day at home

With people sheltered in place worldwide, Earth Day 2020 will be unlike any other. We can't take to the streets like they did at the first Earth Day 50 years ago, but there are still ways you can participate from home.
Culture by Apr 20, 2020

Cristina Mittermeier is fighting climate change, one photograph at a time

Her weapons of choice? Sony A7 III and A9 mirrorless cameras -- and Instagram.
Sci-Tech by Sep 23, 2019

Harnessing the sun in coal country

Smart Home by Mar 12, 2019