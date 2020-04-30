Sustainability Hacks

Alternative meat company Phuture Foods is trying to convince millions of people to work up an appetite for its climate-friendly, vegan "pork."
You can help save the earth by keeping this unlocked Teracube smartphone for more than a couple of upgrade cycles.
The famed primatologist, subject of a new National Geographic documentary, also talks about the connection between coronavirus and humans' disregard for nature.
Efforts to clean plastic from the world's oceans could use some help from tech and citizens.
With so many humans staying at home to avoid coronavirus, the air is cleaner, the water is clearer and animals are growing bold.
Both make excellent Mother's Day gifts, too.
These tech tools can help you buy eco-friendly clothes and products, and avoid wasting food.
Because green is always in fashion.
Reduce your impact with reusable sandwich bags, solar-powered gadgets and shoes made from water bottles.
Never throw old electronics away.
With people sheltered in place worldwide, Earth Day 2020 will be unlike any other. We can't take to the streets like they did at the first Earth Day 50 years ago, but there are still ways you can participate from home.
Her weapons of choice? Sony A7 III and A9 mirrorless cameras -- and Instagram.