HBO

I'm a big fan of subscribing to HBO on an as-needed basis, like when a favorite series returns. I'll often sign up for a month or two, then cancel until I'm ready for another binge. Previously I did that via Hulu, but this time I'm returning through Amazon because of this deal: Amazon Prime subscribers can . After that, it returns to the regular rate ($14.99 per month), though you can always cancel if you like.

If you've never subscribed to HBO through another service, the end result is a bit different than subscribing directly: Once you're signed up, you'll access all the content not via the HBO app, site or channel, but through Amazon Video. In other words, whatever you use to stream Prime is what you'll also use to watch HBO.

Don't have an Amazon Prime subscription? The horror! (Honestly, I'd be lost without it.) It affords a wealth of benefits, including overnight and 2-day shipping on a zillion of items, a couple million songs to stream, oodles of TV shows and movies, discounts at Whole Foods and so on -- plus occasional perks like this one.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to enjoy Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

