CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Speakers & Displays

Amazon announces new Echo Dot with digital clock

Everything we know about Amazon's new smart speaker.

Amazon held its annual product announcement event Wednesday in Seattle, including a new Echo Dot with a digital clock display. 

b9d7f9e7-b204-4564-a05e-ee117e422c39-800
James Martin/CNET

The white, LED display works with several Alexa functions. The display is primarily a clock, but you can also use it to show countdowns for timers and see the outside temperature when you ask Alexa about the weather. 

As an alarm clock, it includes an automatic snooze option. When your alarm goes off, you'll be able to tap the top and start a nine-minute snooze. The new Echo Dot is available for pre-order starting today for $59. Current Echo Dot will still be available. 

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon debuts new Echo Dot
1:00

The Echo Dot was refreshed last year, with a new fabric shell and improved sound to help it compete against the Google Home Mini. The small speaker is by far the best seller of the Echo lineup, accounting for over half of all Echo device sales, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. Its $50 price tag -- which is often discounted -- has encouraged people to buy several to put all over their homes.

See also

Follow along as we cover everything Amazon announces today. Ben Fox Rubin contributed to this report. 

CNET Smart Home

Next Article: Zuckerberg: Facebook will build the AR glasses of the future