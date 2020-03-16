Wang HE/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Jack Ma, co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, plans to donate 500,000 test kits and 1 million face masks to the US amid the coronavirus outbreak. In statement shared Friday on Twitter, the Chinese billionaire said the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have the test kits and face masks "sourced and readied for shipment."

"Drawing from my own country's experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are the most effective in preventing the spread of the virus," Ma said in the statement. "We can't beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons."

Through a donation of 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks, we join hands with Americans in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/tGviVhC6Gx — Jack Ma Foundation (@foundation_ma) March 13, 2020

Hangzhou, China-based Alibaba Group confirmed the donation to CNET.

On Sunday, Ma tweeted an image of the "first shipment" of face masks and test kits, saying they were taking off from Shanghai.

The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LTn26gvlOl — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020

A lack of test kits has so far prevented the US from assessing the full extent of the virus' spread.

As of Thursday, there were more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus reported in the US and 36 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 13,000 tests have been conducted for the virus in the United States so far. During a congressional hearing Thursday, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said all Americans will have access to free testing.

Coronavirus deaths worldwide have topped 5,000, with more than 136,000 confirmed cases. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

Ma has also reportedly donated masks to Japan and is looking to send masks and test kits to countries in Europe, including Italy and France.

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.