2018 British Open: How to watch, stream the golf event

Golfers will be swinging to win the 147th Open championship in Scotland, which starts on July 19 and runs through July 22.

Often referred to as the British Open, the event will see golfers take on the Carnoustie Golf Club in hopes of taking home part of the prize money, which Golf Digest reports to be a $10.8 million purse with the winner taking home $1.85 million.

A full schedule with more information can be found on CBS Sports, which currently lists Dustin Johnson as a favorite to win the game with 12-to-1 odds citing GolfOdds.com.

Matches will be aired in the US across both the Golf Channel and NBC, with Golf Channel airing the first two rounds. The third and fourth rounds will be divided with Golf Channel airing the first three hours of each day, and NBC airing the rest.

While the NBC rounds can be viewed conventionally on that network's local channels, the Golf Channel rounds can be viewed both over cable or using a subscription service that includes cable channels. These include such as Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirectTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV -- all of which include NBC and Golf Channel in at least one of its tiers.