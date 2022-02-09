Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Pixel 6 Pro: Specs compared

Samsung/Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung unveiled its brand new Galaxy S22 series at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, spearheaded by the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra phone. As usual, the Ultra represents the most expensive, nonfoldable handset the South Korean electronics giant has on tap -- and it's loaded with the best mobile tech the company has to offer. There's a big, vibrant screen, high-powered processor and multiple rear cameras.

The arrival of the S22 Ultra marks the launch of one of this year's highly anticipated premium Android phones. But the competition is fierce, and Google's flagship Pixel 6 Pro is so good it won a coveted CNET Editors' Choice award when it launched at the end of 2021.

But how do their specs stack up? You can see the full breakdown below, but it's a close race. The phones have similar displays and similar resolutions. They both have equivalent-size batteries, up to 12GB of RAM, Android 12 software and 5G connectivity. Only the Pixel 6 Pro runs Google's own Tensor processor, but how that stacks up against the S22 Ultra's Exynos or Snapdragon chip (depending on region) remains to be seen. You'll notice bigger differences in the camera module, with the S22 Ultra packing a 10x optical zoom that casually beats the Pixel 6 Pro's 4x. Zoom skills aside, it'll be interesting to see how these flagship camera systems compare when we take them out into the real world.

Apart from the camera, another one of the salient differences that will likely sway shoppers is price. As mentioned earlier, the S22 Ultra starts at $1,200 for the version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. That's a cool $300 more than the Pixel 6 Pro, which starts at $899.

Still, many of the upgrades seen on the newly launched S22 Ultra -- like faster processors and better cameras -- are the sort of iterative upgrades expected from next-gen devices. What truly sets the S22 Ultra apart from its high-end Android rivals is its S Pen inclusion, including a physical slot on the phone for stowing the stylus. S-Pen fans who bought last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra had to purchase the stylus separately and opt for a specific case that could store both.

