Samsung's next Unpacked event is happening within minutes, meaning the wait for the Galaxy S22 series (here's each model compared) and the Galaxy Tab S8 is coming to a close after months of speculation, leaks and rumors about the devices. We'll break down how you can tune in to watch the event live today on YouTube, Samsung's website and in the metaverse.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the star of the show. Leaks have indicated that it will be a successor to the Galaxy Note, which hasn't seen a new version since 2020, and Samsung even implied as much in a recent blog post. Samsung is expected to launch three versions of its new phone this year, as it's done in the past. That means we'll likely see a Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus alongside the rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra. Whatever the new Galaxy lineup will look like, you can .

Read on for everything we know so far about 2022's first Unpacked event. We'll update this story as new information becomes available.

How to watch the Galaxy Unpacked livestream?

The event will be livestreamed on Samsung's website and YouTube page on Feb. 9, starting at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. UK).

In a change from years past, Samsung will also be hosting its Unpacked event through the metaverse. This is the first time the company is holding the event in this capacity. Fans can watch the event at Samsung 837X, a recreation of the company's flagship New York store, located in virtual reality platform Decentraland.

CNET will also host a live show on our YouTube channel starting at 6:45 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

What day is the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung's next Unpacked event will take place this Wednesday, as mentioned above. It comes after the company unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE in early January ahead of CES 2022. The new phone is a more budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S21 with a few smart features and specs sacrificed to reach a lower price.

