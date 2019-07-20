Google Home can whip you into shape physically and mentally

Chris Monroe/CNET

It's never too late to decide to make healthier choices. You don't have to wait to make a New Year's resolution or set a goal of "looking good" at the pool. The most important thing to know is your fitness journey is your own and you don't have to compare it to anyone else's.

But if you are interested in a low-maintenance way to start working out -- without an expensive gym membership, video classes or using up your phone's storage with fitness apps -- your Google Home can help.

Google Assistant on the Google Home has several options to get you started on your wellness journey.

Open the Google Home ( ) app Tap the microphone Tap the Discover Compass icon in the bottom right Scroll down to the bottom of the screen. You'll see Arts & Lifestyle, Business & Finance, etc. icons. Swipe left until you find Health and Wellness, tap.

Here are three ways Google can help you incorporate fitness into your everyday routine:

Quick Workout

You can start or finish your day with a fast seven-minute workout. Just say "Hey Google, talk to Quick Workout." Google will ask if you're ready to begin your workout. Say yes or no.

You'll do 30-second sets of jumping jacks, pushups, crunches, planks, high knees and more. Before each set starts, Google will ask if you're ready, so if you need to catch your breath or hydrate, just say no and you'll get a few seconds before it asks again.

Five-minute Plank

Planks are no joke, but try this workout and you'll have core strength like Ruth Bader Ginsberg in no time. Say "Hey, Google, talk to Five-minute Plank." Google will instruct you to take a push up position (feel free to do a modified version on your knees, everyone is at different fitness levels).

You'll hold each plank position-- full plank, elbow plank, etc. -- for one minute with a 10-second rest in between each. Google will check in after two poses and ask if you want to continue. Just say yes or no.

Body Workout



This option gives you a bit more diversity in what exercise you want to do. Just say "Hey, Google, talk to Body Workout" to get started. You can tell Google your name, so it can greet you each time (or give yourself an alias if you're feeling creative). Google will ask what workout you want-- full body, abs or arms. Say which one you want, Google will ask if you're ready to start and you can say yes or no.

If you choose the Arms or the Abs workout, Google will take you through four exercises targeting those areas. For example, if you choose the Ab Workout, you'll start with 20 reps of crunches.

Google will ask if you're ready to continue after a few seconds, so you can go at your own pace. After you complete the four workouts, you get one minute of rest. Google will next ask if you're ready to move on and you can either switch to Arms or Full Body or repeat Abs. The Full Body Workout combines the Abs and Arms workout with two leg workouts, so you're doing five workouts.

Meditation Guide

Taking care of your mind is just as important as your body. If you've had a long day and don't feel like sweating, you might say "Hey, Google, ask Meditation Guide for a meditation." You can participate in a guided meditation set to a peaceful audio track to relax and recenter yourself.

