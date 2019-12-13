Great gifts for coffee lovers: Yeti, Aerolatte, Ember and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Aerolatte, Yeti and other leading brands have some great gifts for the coffee lover in your life this holiday season -- even if they're the type who seems to always have a rare and delicious brew to drink in their kitchen. Knowing what kind of java enthusiast they are will help you slim down your choices among these best gifts for coffee lovers.

Thing is, a perfect cuppa looks different to every coffee drinker. Coffee connoisseurs may grind their own beans for their fancy French press or pour-over coffee maker. Or they could be making a habit of stopping at Starbucks for a piping-hot morning coffee before work. Others traipse to their neighborhood cafe for their ideal daily blend. Still others live and die by iced coffee, which must be brewed to their exact specifications and is likely sitting in a carafe in their fridge at this very moment. Then there are those who switch on their autodrip coffee maker for a couple of basic, get-the-job-done morning cups of caffeine. Whatever their style, we've got the perfect gift for the lovable coffee connoisseur in your life to enjoy.

Read more: 8 great coffee subscriptions for every type of drinker

Amazon With this 100% soy candle (a perfect stocking stuffer), you can wake up in the morning to the rich, warm smells of freshly roasted espresso beans and the gentle crackle of a wooden wick on your coffee table. The candles are made in the United States of natural soy wax and are free of phthalates and dyes, making them a great gift. They burn with a bright, consistent glow thanks to double wooden wicks, one of which crackles for a cozy fireplace effect. And they'll last for up to 60 hours, filling your home with the arousing smell of caffeine. It's so convincing, you'll almost want to take a drink!

Read more: Coffee products you never knew you needed

Sur la Table If someone on your list (or you) has a stovetop espresso machine or other frother-less unit and digs a perfect morning latte every now and then, this stainless steel handle immersion frother will let them enjoy perfect, barista-quality beverages from their kitchen without the surcharge. Froth makes a good coffee even better.

Read more: The best cold-brew coffee makers of 2019

Amazon If you're like me, you need at least three stainless travel mugs in circulation at any given time to make up for how often I leave them at work or elsewhere. This stainless steel Yeti mug is a perfect gift, has a handle and will keep your morning coffee hot as Hades for as long as it takes to drink it. But beware: This one isn't great for drivers as the stainless mug won't fit a standard cup holder.

Read more: The best coffee makers for 2019: Bonavita, Ninja, Oxo, Moccamaster and more

Sur la Table Even if you've got a coffee system in place, a simple pour-over unit can be great for making a quick cup for yourself without brewing an entire pot. This unique ceramic, dishwasher safe brewer makes perfect coffee with a bold flavour and great taste. We suggest pairing this with a killer electric kettle to be able to heat up hot water in a jiff. Pop in a filter and you're brewing. And pour overs travel, so you can make your favorite coffee on vacation with no hassle.

Read more: The best coffee grinders you can buy right now

Sur la Table How about a perfect, warm copper kettle for the coffee-obsessed (or for the Sound of Music-obsessed). This gooseneck kettle works well with any pour-over unit like the one above (or for tea!) and is handsome as anything.

Read more: The best espresso machines for 2019

Slow coffee drinkers rejoice. This smart mug keeps your coffee at whatever temperature (piping hot or not so hot) you prefer for as long as you take to drink it with a built-in electric warmer. It can even be controlled from your phone via an app.

Amazon If you've got a cat and coffee lover in your life, I'd suggest getting this adorable sugar bowl as a unique gift for them right meow.

Trade If you love traveling around the US checking out the local coffee scenes, a Trade coffee subscription might be the perfect coffee gift for yourself. They've got favorite roasters from across the country, such as Gimme!, Sightglass and Intelligentsia, all delivered to your door with a frequency that you choose. As far as subscription options go, you can get two 12-ounce bags of classic blends for $25 total per delivery ($12.50 per bag), or a single bag from one of 400 roasters for between $15 and $22 per delivery (shipping included for both options). Trade takes you through a few coffee onboarding questions to suss out your preferred taste (chocolate flavored coffee, anyone?) and roasts. If you need ground coffee, they even let you select your usual brew method for the perfect size of coffee grounds for your filter.

Now playing: Watch this: Ninja's coffee maker brews well in many ways

Originally published earlier this year.