Disney Plus discount: Buy two years and get the third year free

Disney

Disney Plus is set to launch in the US on Nov. 12 and will be one of the more affordable streaming services at $7 a month or $70 a year. But: If you are ready to commit to a three-year subscription, you can get Disney Plus at a discount that amounts to paying just $3.92 a month. This preorder deal ends this weekend; here are the details.

Disney Plus discount

Disney recently opened up discounted Disney Plus preorder deal that'll save subscribers $70 if you sign up for three years along with a D23 fan club membership (if you aren't already in the fan club). Don't worry, there's a free D23 membership, and it qualifies you for the Disney Plus discount.

At $70 annually, a three-year Disney Plus subscription costs $210. With this discount offer, the cost drops to about $140 for three years -- that's about $47 per year.

The offer is available to D23 Gold, Gold Family and General members in the US. The General membership is free. After you sign up for an account, Disney will email you with the Disney Plus discount offer. Or you can check your account page for a Redeem Now link or button to sign up for the discount subscription.

The discounted Disney Plus offer is good through Monday, Sept. 2, but if you aren't already in the D23 fan club, you'll need to sign up for a membership by Sunday, Sept. 1 in order to take advantage of the Disney Plus deal.

Three-year discount is Disney Plus only

Keep in mind that this offer does not include Disney's two other streaming services, ESPN Plus and Hulu. A discount bundle will be available for all three services that will save you $5 a month on what you'd pay for all three services separately. The bundle will cost $13 a month and include Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and the ad-supported version of Hulu. (Sign-ups for the bundle aren't yet available.)

Update, August 27: This story was published earlier and has been updated to note that the Disney Plus discount works with the free D23 membership as well as the paid levels.