Getty Images

The 148th Open begins at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Thursday. Tiger Woods has regained his form and is a good bet to win his fourth British Open title. But Tiger is not the betting favorite. The odds makers have installed local hero Rory McIlroy as the favorite, followed by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.

Tiger Woods is paired with Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed for the first round and is scheduled to tee off at 10:10 a.m. ET on Thursday. Click here for Round 1 tee times.

Here's what you need to know to watch the world's best golfers battle the wind, rough and pot bunkers in Northern Ireland this week.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

2019 British Open schedule

Round 1: Thursday, July 18

Round 2: Friday, July 19

Round 3: Saturday, July 20

Round 4: Sunday, July 21

Broadcast TV

The British Open will be broadcast on NBC and the Golf Channel, which you can access with a cable or satellite subscription. You can also watch NBC for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas here.

Here's the broadcast schedule:

Golf Channel

Thursday and Friday: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Saturday: 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET

Sunday: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET

NBC

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m ET

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m ET

Online or streaming

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will have live streams of the British Open, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a pay TV subscription, you can livestream the race with a live-TV streaming service. All of the services listed below carry a live, local feed of NBC, but not all of them necessarily carry it in your area. See the information on each service below for details.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast.

You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on to watch early round coverage on the Golf Channel. (Sling Blue is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.) Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes NBC, but you'll need the $55-a-month Core plan to watch early round coverage on the Golf Channel. You can see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area here.

DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes NBC, and its $70-a-month Max package adds the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of NBC is available where you live.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC.