Android Q has a name: Android 10. Here's how you'll use it

Google just announced Android Q will be called Android 10, and that we should expect its official release in a few weeks. Software and operating system updates like Android 10 add new features and capabilities and can be refreshing if you're growing tired of your phone. Google released the first beta of Android Q in March, and more recently, released the sixth -- and final -- beta before the official launch.

With each beta release, Google has added new features to Android 10 beyond what the company announced and previewed at Google I/O in May. There's a Bubbles notification feature, full-on gesture navigation, improved privacy settings and a slick Live Caption feature.

If you're interested in helping Google test Android 10, you can sign up right now. Just keep in mind that this is still a beta release, and there are issues. Some apps simply won't work, and battery life has taken a hit. In the meantime, here are some exciting new features in Android 10.

Bubbles

Do you still use Facebook Messenger's Chat Heads feature? If so, then you're going to love Android 10's new Bubbles feature. Bubbles work just like Chat Heads, with a circular notification floating above whatever is on your screen. Google wants developers to be mindful of what types of apps use Bubbles simply because a stream of notifications showing up on your screen, regardless of what you're doing, would get real annoying real fast.

As you can see in the screenshots above, Bubbles is working with the Google Phone app. I triggered Bubbles by leaving an active call, after which a small circle showed up with the contact's picture. While dragging the Bubble around, two options showed up at the bottom of the screen: Hide and End Call. Dragging the icon to either option caused that action. A single tap on the Bubble revealed a few more options, such as enabling the speaker or muting the call.

Wi-Fi and QR codes

Sharing your Wi-Fi network password with friends or asking for theirs can be awkward. Android 10 has a new feature that lets you create a QR code for your Wi-Fi network or scan a QR code to join a Wi-Fi network, directly in the device's Wi-Fi settings. To use this new feature, go to Wi-Fi settings and then select your home network, followed by the Share button with a small QR code just above it.

Undo app removal

Ever accidentally remove an app from your home screen, and then realize you can't remember which app was there? I have.

With Android 10, you have a few seconds after an app has been removed to undo the change. You'll find the undo button along the bottom of the screen. Press it and bam, the app is back where it belongs.

Location control

Android is finally getting more granular control over how an app can use location information. Currently, you can give an app access to your location either all the time or not all. With Android 10, you will gain the option of letting an app access your location information only while you're actively using the app. Not only is this a privacy matter, but it's sure to help save on battery life.

Privacy settings

With Android 10, there's now a dedicated Privacy section in the settings app. Opening it will reveal the various permissions apps can request for things like calendar, location, camera, contacts and microphone.

Android has lacked a clear-cut way to view what apps have access to what data on your device. The new section makes it easy to discover and revoke permissions for specific apps. Take a few minutes to learn exactly what can be done in the new Android 10 Privacy settings page. Trust us, it's worth it.

Better notification controls

When you long-press an alert, you're now given two different options: Alerting and Silent. Selecting Alerting will allow the app to make sound with each new alert. Silent will not make a sound or cause your phone to vibrate. You can further tailor how notifications behave by going into Settings > Apps & notifications > Notifications.

This is a small but important feature because you no longer have to dig into the Settings app to figure out how to customize an app's alerts. You simply long-press, pick an option and you're done.

Live Caption



As a way to make Android more accessible, Google developed Live Caption. The feature will live-caption any video that's being played, without a data connection. We cannot wait to try this feature when Android 10 launches.

