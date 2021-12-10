Verizon 5G Home adds three more cities to its coverage area

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Verizon's 5G Home internet service has spread to three additional cities, the company said Thursday. Addresses within Athens, Georgia, Knoxville, Tennessee and Tacoma, Washington, will now be able to access Verizon 5G Home, which features average download speeds of 300Mbps to 940Mbps.

The service costs $70 a month, including all fees, taxes, equipment and installation. If you're a Verizon mobile customer, that monthly fee drops to $50. New Verizon 5G Home customers currently get the additional perks of a Google Nest Hub Max, a $100 bill credit, and free Disney Plus and AMC Plus for 12 months.

Verizon 5G Home is now available in parts of 65 cities across the country.