Julian Assange can be extradited to US, judge rules TikTok's top 10 trends of 2021 CNET names best tech products of 2021 Game Awards 2021 results Star Wars: Eclipse game PS5 restock tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities

Verizon 5G Home adds three more cities to its coverage area

After announcing two additions a week ago, the provider tacks on cities in Georgia, Tennessee and Washington.

Image of Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg

Verizon 5G Home is expanding its footprint. 

 Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Verizon's 5G Home internet service has spread to three additional cities, the company said Thursday. Addresses within Athens, Georgia, Knoxville, Tennessee and Tacoma, Washington, will now be able to access Verizon 5G Home, which features average download speeds of 300Mbps to 940Mbps.

The service costs $70 a month, including all fees, taxes, equipment and installation. If you're a Verizon mobile customer, that monthly fee drops to $50. New Verizon 5G Home customers currently get the additional perks of a Google Nest Hub Max, a $100 bill credit, and free Disney Plus and AMC Plus for 12 months.

Verizon 5G Home is now available in parts of 65 cities across the country. 