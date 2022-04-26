Wyze Launches a $40 Garage Door Controller With Camera

Wyze

Wyze is launching a garage door controller in a $40 a bundle that will include the Wyze Cam v3 ( ). Unlike other internet-connected garage door controllers -- most notably Chamberlain's $30 MyQ smart opener -- the controller won't use sensors to tell if your garage is open. Instead, it will use "AI vision-sensing technology" on the camera to tell if the garage door is open or shut.

The included camera is the Wyze Cam v3 -- the popular and well-reviewed smart camera Wyze released in 2020, which won CNET's Editors' Choice award. CNET reviewer Megan Wollerton commended the camera for its low price and high-value features.

The Garage Door Controller is the latest device to launch in a barrage of new devices from Wyze, following a $155 gun safe and a $70 fingerprint deadbolt lock. But it also comes as Wyze grapples with a recent report that the company failed to alert users of a serious security flaw on its original Wyze Cam for three years -- a flaw that enabled unverified access to saved footage on the camera's SD card.

