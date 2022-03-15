Wyze Launches $155 Gun Safe

Wyze

Super-affordable home security brand Wyze is launching a $155 gun safe, with shipping set to start tomorrow.

The Wyze Gun Safe will include four distinct methods to unlock it: a key, a keypad, a fingerprint scan and a Bluetooth connection to your phone, using the Wyze app. Wyze says the safe "meet[s] all California DOJ impact and tool-attack specifications," meaning its walls are made of thick steel (12 gauge), its hinges must be protected (in Wyze's case, they are internal) and it must contain at least three steel locking bolts, among other requirements.

The interior of the safe is 195 cubic inches -- enough for two handguns.

The Gun Safe adds to Wyze's wallet-friendly line of security devices, which range from cameras and video doorbells to DIY security systems and floodlight cams. Its devices often perform admirably, though for a product as sensitive as a gun safe -- and in a category notorious for its hit-or-miss performance -- you'll likely want to wait for reviews before you order.

The $155 Wyze Gun Safe is available for order now and will begin shipping on March 16.