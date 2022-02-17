Please Don't Put Your Amazon Echo in These 4 Places

Dale Smith/CNET

Your Amazon Echo devices are there to help when it comes to setting up your preferred music streaming service and updating your Alexa settings. However, it doesn't tell you the best and safest areas in your house to place your smart speakers and smart displays. You're probably thinking, "Does it really matter where I put it as long as I can give an Alexa command from most areas in my house?" The answer is yes, definitely.

Placing your Alexa device in certain areas of your house could risk your privacy or even damage your Echo.

For example, did you know intruders can access your smart home device from outside if it's placed too close to a window? We're here to tell you where you shouldn't place your Echo devices and the best spots for it. Read on for more information.

Read more: Best smart home devices of 2022

1. Don't put Alexa near a toilet

Placing an Echo near your toilet is gross. Think of all the germs that linger around that area -- even in super-clean bathrooms. However, if you must have an Echo device in your bathroom (and OK, we do see the appeal), try placing it as far away from the toilet as possible.

If you can, mount it on a wall with a sticky strip or a nail. Just make sure it's secure so it doesn't fall and remember to place it near an outlet so you can plug it in. Also, keep it away from the bathtub (duh!). You wouldn't want to fry your Echo.

Chris Monroe/CNET

2. Don't put Alexa near a sink

If you're trying to drown out the sounds of Alexa's voice, then, by all means, place your expensive Echo on a sink. However, if you want to keep it intact, never place it anywhere near water.

You don't want to risk your kitchen water sprayer going haywire and soaking your Echo device. Instead, place it on a different counter that doesn't have a sink, like an island, or tuck it into a corner where it's farther from splattering spaghetti sauce and water spray. It'll stay cleaner and might sound better, too.

3. Don't put Alexa by a window

Keep your Echo away from all the windows in your house. The location could potentially give anyone from the outside access to your Echo, and they could have access to your other smart home devices. For example, if your car is connected to your smart speaker, someone may be able to unlock and start it.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

4. Don't put Alexa under your TV

How many commercials are out there that say "Alexa, play…" and then activate your Echo? Or even if the TV says anything remotely that sounds like "Alexa," take a guess at what's going to activate.

Not only does this interrupt the show you're watching, but it also starts recording what's said after the command. So if you're having a private conversation and Alexa kicks on, you're risking your privacy. Placing it on a side table makes more sense and is more likely to keep the voice assistant quiet until you make a command.

So, where should you place your Amazon Echo?

In the corner of your living room

A place where it's easily visible for you, so you can see when the light ring lights up

On your bedside table

On the edge of your kitchen counter

On a mantle or shelf

Mounted on a wall that's not facing a window

You can also read our story on the four best uses for your Amazon Echo device in each room of your home to help you decide where to place your Echo.

Ready for more tips on what to do with your Amazon Echo? Check out these surprising things you didn't know your Amazon Echo could do and six things you haven't tried with your Amazon Echo yet.