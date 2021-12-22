Keep Amazon, Google and Apple out of your conversations: A guide to protect your privacy

Julie Snyder/CNET

If you take a quick walk around your home, you will likely spot several Apple, Amazon and Google devices. From Echo smart speakers to smart phones and smart displays to HomePods -- maybe even the new Facebook Portal Plus -- your home probably has a smart device every several feet. The invasion of smart gadgets into your home brings understandable privacy concerns, especially since many of these companies have a controversial history of recording and reviewing users' voice data without their consent. But there are several ways to protect your privacy.

If you're concerned about your privacy, you can put a stop to strangers listening to your voice commands and completely wipe all interactions you've made with your device. These options are available for Google Home ( ), Amazon Echo ( ) and HomePod ( ) devices. Here's what to do.

Keep Amazon, Google and Apple employees from listening in



Amazon

You can put a stop to Amazon employees listening to your voice recordings. In the Alexa app, go to Settings > Alexa Privacy > Manage Your Alexa Data. From here, select Choose How Long to Save Recordings > Don't Save Recordings > Confirm. Next, scroll down to Help Improve Alexa, and switch the Use of Voice Recordings to off.

Google

Google has suspended human review of audio recordings. However, if you're still cautious, there's two ways to turn off the voice activity.

On your PC, go to myactivity.google.com and click the Settings Bars in the top left. Click Activity Controls. Next, uncheck the box that says Include Audio Recordings to prevent Google from linking your voice recordings with your account.

You can also open the Google Home mobile app. Select your Profile Icon > My Activity > Saving Activity. Toggle Include Audio Recordings on or off.

Apple

In 2019, Apple announced it would no longer listen to Siri recordings without your permission. The company can only receive your audio data if you choose to opt in. If you opt in and later change your mind, go to your iPhone's Settings > Privacy > Analytics and Improvements > turn off Improve Siri & Dictation.

You can also tap Settings > Siri & Search. Toggle off Listen for "Hey Siri."

Amazon

How to delete your voice recordings from Alexa, Siri and Google



Amazon

Amazon offers three Alexa commands that will let you delete your voice transcripts by asking Alexa. To delete what you just said say, "Alexa, delete everything I said today," or, "Alexa, delete what I just said." To delete all your previous recordings, you can say, "Alexa, delete everything I've ever said."

If you prefer to delete your entire history manually, open the Alexa app and go to Settings > Alexa Privacy > Review Voice History. Next, tap the downward-facing arrow next to Displaying and then the arrow next to Filter By Date. Then you will tap All History > Delete All My Recordings.

Google

To delete your voice command history, go to myaccount.google.com > Data and Personalization > Web & App Activity > Manage Activity > Tap the three stacked dots menu at the top of the screen > Select Delete Activity By and choose from the options -- all time, last hour, last day, etc. Tap Delete to confirm.

You can also tell Google to delete your voice command history. Just say, "Hey, Google, delete everything I just said."

Apple

A feature that came with a previous ISO update lets you delete all of your recordings. On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, open your Settings > Siri & Search > Siri & Dictation History > and select Delete Siri & Dictation History.

On a HomePod, go to HomePod Settings in the Home app and tap Siri History. Then tap Delete Siri History.

