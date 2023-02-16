Ikea's New Smart Air Quality Monitor Tracks Indoor Pollutants

Ikea is adding to its smart home offerings with a tabletop air quality sensor that can detect particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers.



Vindstryka, Swedish for "wind force," can also monitor gaseous pollutants and changes in temperature and humidity. It will be available in April 2023 and will be compatible with Matter, the industry standard for smart home devices.



Henrik Telander, product owner at IKEA Sweden, said many people are conscious of pollution but often forget about indoor air quality.



"We take for granted that the air in our homes is clean, but small everyday activities like cooking or cleaning can contribute to poor air quality just as much as industry or traffic," Telander said in a statement Tuesday.



When connected to Ikea's Dirigera smart home hub, Vindstryka can send readings to users' phones and enable the company's Starkvind air purifier to increase its fan speed to remove particulates.

Pricing for Vindstyrka hasn't been announced yet. Ikea's previous air quality monitor, Vindriktning, retails for $16.

