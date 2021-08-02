This Ikea side table doubles as a smart air purifier

Warren Little/Getty Images

Swedish furniture store Ikea has dozens of side tables to choose from, but soon you'll be able to buy a side table that's also a smart air purifier. This October, Ikea will begin selling two Starkvind air purifiers, one disguised as a side table, the other just a regular standalone floor air purifier. The side table air purifier will cost $189 and the standalone model will cost $129, according to an earlier report from Engadget.

"Starkvind is a high-performing air purifier," Henrik Telander, product owner at Ikea, said in a release. "When designing it, we also wanted it to have a modern design which can be adapted to changing lifestyles. People can choose based on their needs and preference."

It's not Ikea's first foray into smart home products disguised as regular furniture. In 2019 it launched the Symfonisk speaker, which is also a table lamp, in partnership with Sonos. The companies announced a follow-up picture frame speaker earlier this year.

Starkvind air purifiers sport a three-filter system, according to the release. Prefilters capture big particles in the air like hair and dust, another filter focuses on particle removal like pollen and the third filter absorbs gaseous pollutants and reduces odors.

We reached out to Ikea for more information and we'll update when we hear back.