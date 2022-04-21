Uber

April 22 is Earth Day -- but what do you get the planet that literally has everything?

You can engage in some eco-friendly commerce while snatching a bargain for yourself. From ride-share apps to mattress makers, we've curated deals from companies that are offering Earth Day discounts, deals and more. Many of them are also partnering with environmental groups and planting trees.

To do more for Mother Earth, find out how to properly recycle plastic, how long you should spend in the shower and if unplugging your appliances really saves energy.

1. Avocado

Avocado

Based in Hoboken, New Jersey, this bedding company is a Certified B Corporation that's been rated climate-neutral and fair-trade-certified. In celebration of Earth Day, you can snag two free pillows with purchase using promo code APRIL22. You can also save $100 on an adjustable bed frame with code FRAMED.

For today only, you can save an extra 10% sitewide using coupon code SAVE10.

2. Best Buy



The big-box appliance store is celebrating Earth Day by launching a new category devoted to sustainable living, with sections featuring products tied to solar power, gardening and composting, outdoor recreation, eco-friendly transportation, Energy Star-certified products and more.

3. Charlie Banana



Founder Gaëlle Wizenberg created Charlie Banana to combat the baby industry's dependency on single-use plastics. Through Friday, shoppers can get up to 50% off reusable cloth diapers, home goods and menstrual products.

4. Cloud Paper

Cloud Paper

Save some trees this Earth Day with toiler paper and paper towels made from 100% bamboo. Customers who sign up for a subscription today get 10% off with promo code EARTHDAY and a free "Free the Trees" t-shirt.

Subscribers also get a link to a #FreeTheTrees Spotify playlist with every "like" leading to a tree being planted, from now through June.

5. Elouan Wines

The Oregon wine company is donating $100,00 to the nonprofit National Forest Foundation to help plant 100,000 trees.

Customers can take 20% off their purchase of Elouan Wines on Quilt and Co. using code ELOUANTREE22 or get $5 off their first order from Drizly with the code GOODLIGHT, through Dec. 31.

6. Electrify America



In celebration of Earth Day, the fast-charging station network is offering free vehicle charges on its entire network from 12:01 a.m. ET Friday through 3 a.m. ET Saturday.

Electrify America is also offering $50 off the HomeStation level 2 charging station through the end of the month. Just use the promo code CHARGEONEARTH at the Electrify Home website.

7. FutureCard Visa Card



This eco-friendly charge card offers 5% cash back on selected climate-friendly purchases and 1% back on just about everything else.

Get more back with Future when you charge your EV; use public transport like Amtrak, BART and the New York Subway; shop at secondhand clothing sites like Poshmark and ThredUP; and in dozens of other places.

Lafco

8. Lafco

For every bar of soap ordered this month, Lafco is donating $1 to The Canopy Project, which has planted tens of millions of trees since 2010.



Lafco's soaps -- which come in scents like chamomile lavender, champagne and fresh-cut gardenia -- are made without palm oil, the production of which is a major driver of deforestation around the world.

9. Nest



To make it easier to save energy (and the environment), Google is offering discounts on the Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat from now until May 1.

Google

In 2018, Nest committed to installing a million smart thermostats in low-income homes over five years, as part of its Power Project.

10. Rachio



This smart sprinkler company is offering 25% off its water-saving Rachio 3 Controller, which lets you control how much water your lawn gets via a mobile app. The deal is good through April 23.

11. The Sak



This 33-year-old company sells "consciously crafted" handbags, totes clutches and more -- made from crocheted yarn, leather, recycled plastics and other sustainable materials.

On Earth Day, The Sak is putting a spotlight on eco-friendly styles and offering shoppers 15% off their purchase with offer code EARTHDAY15.

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

12. Starbucks

In honor of Earth Day, the coffee company is offering 30% all drinkware today, including recycled cups.

That's a good thing because, starting today, Starbucks Rewards members get 10 cents off and 25 stars -- enough for a free drink customization -- when they bring in their own reusable cup. The offer is available for in-store orders only, but it can be used three times a day.

Starbucks has also launched a new gift card made from seed paper that can actually be planted and turn into one of several flowers, including black-eyed Susans, dwarf catchfly, spurred snapdragons and sweet alyssum.

13. Stasher



Plastic bags don't just wind up in landfills, they often contribute to marine pollution.

Stasher

Stasher's line of reusable silicone bags comes in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes and are both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

In honor of Earth Day, everything on the Stasher site -- from single pieces to 13-piece sets, is 25% off.

14. Sunday



With 40 million acres of lawn and turf, grass is actually one of the US' largest crops. Lawncare isn't the most eco-friendly industry, but Sunday eschews harsh chemicals in favor of ingredients like seaweed, iron and molasses. For Earth Day, it's offering 20% of its Smart Lawn Plan subscription service using code GOEARTH20.

Sunday has also partnered with American Forests to plant a tree with every purchase made through the month of April.

15. Uber



Uber is promoting its Uber Green option, available in more than 100 metro areas in 13 countries. Selecting Uber Green pairs riders with a hybrid or electric vehicle for the same price as an UberX trip.



From now through the end of April, get $1 off any trip booked with an Uber Green vehicle or a Lime scooter or e-bike by using promo code GoGreen22.



On Friday, Uber Green cars in Miami, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles will offer riders virtual journeys with screens depicting scenes from the Serengeti, the Great Barrier Reef and other exotic locales.

Van Leeuwen

16. Van Leeuwen



The artisanal ice cream brand has partnered with Trees for the Future to celebrate the planet on Earth Day: For every scoop of Van Leeuwen vegan ice cream sold, it'll donate $1 to plant four trees. That's enough to remove 16 pounds of carbon dioxide in a year.

Van Leeuwen is bringing back its Planet Earth flavor to all 30 of its scoop shops across New York, California, New Jersey, Texas and Pennsylvania. The dazzling electric blue-and-green dessert is made with spirulina-almond ice cream with pieces of matcha cake.

Other fan-favorite vegan flavors include Churros and Fudge, Cookie Crumble Strawberry Jam and Oak Milk Brown Sugar Chunk.

17. Woot



Amazon's Woot is encouraging shoppers to reuse rather than add to e-waste with discounts on previously owned Amazon devices through April 23.

The company's daily deals site is also donating $1 to One Tree Planted for every Amazon device sold.