Woot's Earth Day Sale Offers Select Preowned Amazon Devices for Up to 77% Off

Woot/Screenshot by Adrian Marlow/CNET

Earth Day is nearly here, and Woot is celebrating with lots of discounts on previously owned Amazon devices. Having the newest devices may unlock the latest features, but they come with a premium price tag most of the time. Generally speaking, you can save a lot of money buying used and previous-generation devices, because technology is constantly evolving and inventory turnover is necessary to make room for the next big thing. That means you can get smart home devices and other tech with great features without busting your budget.

Each item in the sale at Woot has been tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet whichever product condition is listed for that device, but there may be some cosmetic blemishes. If you don't mind a product with a little life in it, buying refurbished tech is eco-friendly and easy on the wallet. right now. Plus, Woot will donate $1 to the One Tree Planted foundation, an organization dedicated to reforestation and biodiversity, for every Amazon device sold during this event. This offer is available now through April 23, while supplies last.

You can check out the entire selection of Amazon devices on sale at the link above. If buying used products makes you nervous, you can have peace of mind from knowing all products included in the deal at Woot include a warranty from either Woot or Amazon (check individual product pages to see which applies). So breathe easy and take advantage of the major discounts on smart displays, tablets, Fire TV devices, e-readers, earbuds, video doorbells and more during this Earth Day event. CNET has fully reviewed all of these (bar the Glow) and they all scored highly at their original prices. Here are a few highlights to get you started.