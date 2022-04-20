Best Buy Will Now Haul Away Your Old TV, Appliances for $199

Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Best Buy just launched a standalone haul-away service that enables customers to recycle old devices, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. Beginning this month, the company will provide home pick-up for select items for a flat rate of $199. It's right on time for Earth Day.

Rather than send your old appliances off to the dump, Best Buy urges you to recycle your e-waste. US customers can request Standalone Haul-Away service directly on the website by adding it to their carts. What types of items qualify for the service? You can have up to two large items such as a refrigerator, LED TV, or range hauled away, but there's no limit on smaller items. If you're looking to unload extinct mobile phones, headphones, e-readers, remotes and vacuums, you're in luck.

The new standalone program is only available to residential customers, and Best Buy Totaltech members receive a 20% discount on the $200 fee. Some products are not eligible for haul-away, including blenders, fitness equipment and microphones. To learn more about which items are accepted with the service and which ones are not, contact your local Best Buy store or check the product list.

For years, Best Buy has offered an appliance haul-away service for a fee for customers who purchase new products. There is also an option to bring electronics such as TVs and laptops to the store for recycling for $30. The policy has since evolved and depending on which state you live in, the store will recycle up to three household items per day for free. Best Buy accepts video games, cameras, toner cartridges and other specific products in-store. To find out what you can drop off at a store, visit the website.