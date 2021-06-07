Best Prime Day 2021 Ring deals available now: Buy a $45 Ring Video Doorbell Wired, get a free third-gen Echo Dot

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day 2021 doesn't kick off until June 21, but there's already a host of excellent deals to be had. Here we're zeroing in on some early home security deals from Ring and Blink. There are discounts on Ring doorbells and security cameras, as well as Blink security cameras. The best deal I've seen so far is a bundle with the for just $45.

As always when discussing its products, it's worth noting that Ring has faced push-back for its relationships with local police departments across the United States. But those policies are changing: Earlier this month the Amazon company announced it would stop sending requests for footage to Neighbors app users. Learn more about this evolving policy.

We'll be updating this page regularly throughout the month of June to make sure you have the most up-to-date information to guide your buying decisions.

Ring deals available now

David Priest/CNET Save $55 if you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot. We really liked the Video Doorbell Wired in our testing -- it's a great hardwired video doorbell at a reasonable price. That price is even better now; it's actually less than you'd spend on its normal list price of $60 to get it bundled with an Echo Dot. If you don't want a third-gen Echo Dot bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, then this is your next best option. You can get the 1080p HD Video Doorbell Wired for $15 less than normal. It's a solid video doorbell that was already priced well, but this deal takes it under 50 bucks.

Megan Wollerton/CNET If you want a Ring Video Doorbell Wired with a Ring Chime, this is the deal for you. Get the two products bundled together for $75 -- that's a $5 savings. The Ring Chime is a range extender, a doorbell chime and nightlight.

Ring Available for preorder now, the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery bundled with a second-gen Amazon Echo Show 5 will start shipping on June 9. If you've been looking for an outdoor home security camera that doesn't require a power adapter to operate, the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery is a good option. Add in a second-gen Echo Show 5 and you can ask Alexa to show you a live feed of whatever's happening on your Ring cam in real-time.

Blink deals available now