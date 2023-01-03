ADT Unveils New App at CES, Seeking to Streamline Smart Home Control

ADT introduced a new app at CES on Tuesday that will serve as the control center for a fully integrated product ecosystem. The ADT Plus app will work with all ADT devices, including base, door/window sensors, keypad, smart bulbs, smart locks, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, as well as compatible Google Nest thermostats, cameras and doorbells.

This will be the first time ADT customers can control all their devices and settings in one place rather than relying on a combination of ADT's online portal, control panel and app.

When CNET reviewed ADT's home security services, this was one of the main issues our writer experienced. Not only was the app "clunky," but you couldn't rely on it to meet all your needs for controlling ADT's whole system. ADT Chief Technology Officer Raya Sevilla said that's about to change.

"Our new integrated product platform provides customers with a more advanced and seamless experience across security, life safety, home automation and analytics through a common application," said Sevilla in a statement.

The new ADT app will be available for the company's self-startup customers in February, while customers opting for professional installation will get access to ADT Plus later in the year.