CES 2023 Must-See Highlights: A Sliding Foldable, Stunning TVs, Impossibly Thin Laptops

CES, the biggest consumer electronics show of the year, is upon us. We're live on the CES show floor, trying out all the new gadgets and sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot. So far we've gotten a glimpse into what companies like Samsung, LG, Intel, Nvidia and Dell have in store for 2023: beautiful TVs, beastly gaming rigs, an 8K projector and even a futuristic concept device or two. And we're just getting started.

We'll be updating this page throughout the week as exciting new products are unveiled from the likes of Sony, AMD and more. In the meantime, scroll down for our CES 2023 highlights so far. Consider this your tl;dr for CES 2023 -- if you read only one CES recap (but why stop there?), make it this one.

Samsung and Dell peek into the future at CES

It's easy to get caught up in the glitz and glamor of CES, but at its core this trade show is all about marketing. Big companies use it as an opportunity to debut their wares of 2023 with deluxe fanfare. But what makes CES special and, dare I say even fun, are the products you can't buy. The concept products are less "later this year" than "maybe in 2033."

CES is barely a day old, yet we've seen a few of these alluring would-be products.

Samsung has already unveiled a bunch of tech, including an AI-powered oven that can tell you if your food is burning. It also gave us a look at a tantalizing phone concept, the Flex Hybrid. As the model above shows, the left side of the Flex Hybrid can fold, like the Galaxy Fold, while the right side can slide out to extend itself.

The concept comes courtesy of Samsung Display, not the Mobile arm of the South Korean megacorporation responsible for making and selling phones. But the press release showing off the concept promised it'll bring to CES "innovative OLED products of all sizes, small, medium and large, to provide a glimpse into the future of displays." Samsung isn't the only company tinkering with the future of phones -- see TCL's 2020 scrolling display -- so watch this space for more flipping, folding and scrolling devices.

Enlarge Image Josh Goldman/CNET

The other company to display its vision of the future is Dell, via its Nyx concept line. Perhaps the most noteworthy product is its Nyx gaming controller. At first glance, it very much looks like another third-party Xbox controller, albeit with some fancy lights. Alas, it's more than that. The Nyx controller is tricked out with a bunch of hidden inputs, which multiply the functionality of the controller.

The idea seems to be to bridge the gap between a gamepad and a keyboard. PC gamers are able to use hotkey setups to have dozens of inputs, far more than the typical game pad, which is often limited to the options presented by a d-pad. That means they can use a wider range of attacks in an MMO, for instance, or cycle between six or seven guns in a first-person shooter rather than the two or three that console gamers are often limited to.

The Nyx controller features a central fingerprint reader, touch sensors under the shoulder buttons that allow you to scroll your finger along for different effects, dual scroll wheels under the center area and shift buttons on the back that allow you alternate your face button setups. That last feature alone doubles the inputs of the gamepad.

It's not the most dazzling concept device ever, but the humble gamepad has changed little over the past two decades. Steps like these are like giant leaps for those who like gaming on both consoles and PCs.

LG

Stunning TVs from LG, Samsung and... Roku?

Roku announced its expanding into TVs, essentially competing with its own partnerships with more established TV suppliers such as TCL, Hisense and Sharp. The move is long-rumored and makes a lot of sense for the streaming device maker. Roku TVs will come with the brand's Voice Remotes, which include the popular (and ever-useful) "find my remote" feature.

In other TV news, Samsung made a slightly smaller version of its "The Wall" TV, though you probably still can't afford it. The big change this year, besides its 76-inch size, is the MicroLED screen, which promises an even better picture. Oh, and it no longer requires a professional to set it up.

Meanwhile, LG is upping the brightness on its next-gen OLED TVs (up to 70% for the G3). LG also made its 97-inch OLED TV wireless, putting all other TVs to shame.

Enlarge Image Josh Goldman/CNET

Alienware and LG laptops go thinner at CES 2023

Speaking of laptops, CES 2023 will have lots of 'em. Alienware surprised us with four new laptops ahead of CES, including the Alienware x14, which the company said is the thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop in the world. Featuring a 2,560x1,600-pixel display with a 165Hz refresh rate, it'll sell from $1,799 when it ships this winter. A bigger version, the Alienware x16, starting at $3,099.

Those laptops are for people who are willing to sacrifice some power for slicker designs. If your only concern is brute force, Alienware's M18 may be more your bag. It's Alienware's most powerful laptop yet: an 18-incher that can be loaded with Intel or AMD processors and Nvidia or Radeon graphics -- and up to 9TB of storage.

Two laptops that won't end up the sexiest of CES but may be the best for many buyers are Dell's new G15 and G16 gaming laptops. Dell's G Series has always been a highlight among budget gaming laptops, and the G15 and G16 bring some of the gaudy Alienware design touches to spice things up further. The new models are expected in the spring, with the Dell G15 starting at approximately $849 and the G16 starting around $1,499.

Enlarge Image Josh Goldman/CNET

Meanwhile, LG is embodying "thin and light" with both its laptops and its prized OLEDs. It showed off its new Gram Style laptop, which features a hidden touchpad that presents itself only when you touch the palm rest. Plus, its 11-millimeter thick Gram Ultraslim device, which somehow crams up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage into that tiny frame, along with a 13th-generation Intel chip.

The South Korean electronics giant will do battle at CES with fellow South Korean electronics giant Samsung -- not on the laptop front, but rather over TV supremacy. LG announced it'll bring to the show several new models, including the OLED C3, a sequel to last year's C2 -- which CNET TV guru David Katzmaier called the "best high-end TV for the money." Samsung hopes to compete with its own line of QLED screens, including ones it'll show at CES that go all the way up to 98 inches.

Intel and Nvidia's chip wars

Sleek displays and dazzling screens are nice, but often it's the tech you don't see that matters most.

Start with Intel, which hosted a keynote on Tuesday ahead of CES. It unveiled a boatload of new 13th generation processors, which will power a huge range of products. The headlining processor is in its high-power Core H-Series processor, which will be the first 24-core processor designed to be used by laptops. The chip can run up to 5.6Ghz, with eight cores dedicated for strenuous tasks like gaming and rendering. On the other end of the spectrum is the Core i3 N series, which improves the performance of entry-level laptops -- arguably a more important goal. We'll see new laptops sporting Intel's new processors announced in the days to come at CES.

Less abstract than chip performance are the upgrades they can yield. The new generation of Intel CPUs bring with them Unison, which lets iPhone and Android devices send and receive texts from your PC, as well as Thunderbolt 4, which among other improvements will set as a standard the ability to run two 4K external displays. Again, expect to see these features in product announcements over the next few days.

Nvidia

Then there's Nvidia. Chief among its announcements are improvements to GeForce Now, its cloud gaming service, which allows you to stream games on laptops, phones and more. In short, the power of Nvidia's GeForce 4080 GPU is coming to the cloud. If you subscribe to the premium tier of GeForce Now -- henceforth known as GeForce Now Ultimate -- you can now stream games at 240Hz, utilize ray tracing (which significantly improves how light is rendered in-game) and DLSS 3 (which uses an algorithm to boost frame rate while retaining image quality).

Plus, GeForce Now is coming to... cars. If your car has a screen on its dash, you can game while in park. If there are screens behind the driver or passenger seats, those sitting in the back can game on the go. To start off with, Nvidia is partnering with Hyundai, BYB and Polestar.

Finally, Nvidia revealed its RTX 40 series of laptops -- laptops that will run on its mobile graphics cards. It highlighted nongaming 14-inch laptops, like the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14 and ZenBook Pro 14 with RTX 4070, 4060 or 4050 mobile chips, shipping in late February starting at $999.