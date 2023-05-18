11 Great Father's Day Gifts for New and Soon-to-Be Dads

Prepare the new or expectant father in your life with a little something he'll love.
Becoming a new dad is one of the most rewarding -- and stressful -- things you'll ever experience. There's nothing quite like taking that bundle of joy home from the hospital... but then there's the sleep deprivation and the discovery that "Dad bod" is a very real thing. That's why if there's a new or soon-to-be dad in your life, they deserve something special for their first Father's Day. With that in mind, we've curated a thorough list of great Father's Day gifts for new and expectant fathers, so you'll be well prepared come June 18.
There's a gift for everyone here, whether you're aiming for practicality (a diaper bag or coffee), an indulgence (a wine subscription or a massage gun), or a whimsical present (an illustrated book or custom pint glass). The new dad or dad-to-be might not understand the significance of some of these items for a while, but he'll appreciate them soon enough. If he thinks he needs coffee now, he's about to have a whole new understanding of caffeine. If he doesn't really think he needs a diaper bag… well, he definitely does. Get that man a Father's Day gift.
New parents love ice cream. When you're constantly taking care of a little one, taking a break to savor some ice cream is the ultimate reward. And what's even better than ice cream? Boozy ice cream. Popular New York-based Tipsy Scoop offers a medley of liquor-infused flavors, including spiked hazelnut coffee, vanilla bean bourbon, strawberry sangria sorbet and more. Our favorite was the chocolate whiskey salted caramel ice cream, but all of them are delicious.
Note that if you live outside of New York and the surrounding area, shipping can be expensive. So check the total and the shipping costs before determining whether you order through Tipsy or Goldbelly.
Summer is the perfect time for relaxing with your new baby outdoors. Insulated and water-resistant, Voited's Ripstop outdoor pillow blanket is great for camping, picnics or just hanging out in the backyard. We love its versatility; use it as a blanket or sleeping sack, or stuff it into itself and use as a pillow. The water-resistant, machine-washable blanket is 54 by 80 inches, so it's big enough to share.
Commemorate his induction to fatherhood with a personalized pint glass that reads "Dad est. 2023." It won't break your budget, and it's a fun way to celebrate his impending role. This 16-ounce glass is dishwasher safe, because you know he'll need low-maintenance glassware once the baby arrives. Cheers!
A diaper bag is a crucial piece of baby gear, so why not give one to the dad-to-be? He can prepare for his new life and pack it full of diapers and wipes. State's lightweight Lorimer backpack comes in olive, black and sienna, and it includes an insulated bottle pocket, changing pad and other important elements that he'll understand soon. It even fits a laptop.
This hugely popular book is for the new dad who has a sense of humor. It's got a lot of profanity, so it's for adults only obviously. If he gets a laugh out of it, have him tune into the audio version, which is narrated by Samuel L. Jackson.
He's leveling up to parenthood, but that doesn't mean the dad-to-be can't still have fun. This set includes a tee for dad and a onesie for his sidekick, who just might grow up to game alongside Pops. Adult sizes small to XXXL are available, and you can choose black, gray or navy sets.
This handy gift box contains multiple great presents for the dad-to-be. From a parenting guide book to a board book for the baby, fun socks, a keychain, a onesie and even soap, Bump Boxes covers all your bases. Bonus: It ships prepacked and gift-ready from Amazon.
Maybe you just want to give something indulgent to the new dad. A monthly wine membership is a fantastic gift. He'll definitely savor a glass or two when baby's "witching hour" hits. Winc is CNET's top pick for the best wine club, thanks to the fact that it "provides an overall great value for the wines and a user-friendly site." Monthly memberships start at an affordable $60 (plus $9 shipping) for three bottles per month. You can buy a gift card for as many months as you'd like to or send a one-time shipment.
It's a fact: New dads need a lot of coffee. Gift him a three-pack of Blue Bottle's delicious coffee beans and add a little oomph to his morning routine. Choose from Roaster's Choice, Blend Box, Espresso or Cold Brew. Each set comes with three 6-ounce bags of whole-bean coffee.
The new or expectant father in your life will find Kodak's Luma 150 projector comes in handy for quite a few scenarios. He can pop it in his pocket and watch a movie anywhere (the nursery, perhaps?), show off baby photos, or even project a presentation. Any gadget to simplify life with a little one is welcome.
It's hard to convey the physicality involved with caring for a baby, but anyone can appreciate a nice massage. Gift the new dad or dad-to-be a massage gun for those long days and nights when he can't exactly scoot off to a spa. Despite its small size, the Theragun Mini packs a punch, releasing stress and tension with ease.