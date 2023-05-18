11 Great Father's Day Gifts for New and Soon-to-Be Dads

Becoming a new dad is one of the most rewarding -- and stressful -- things you'll ever experience. There's nothing quite like taking that bundle of joy home from the hospital... but then there's the sleep deprivation and the discovery that "Dad bod" is a very real thing. That's why if there's a new or soon-to-be dad in your life, they deserve something special for their first Father's Day. With that in mind, we've curated a thorough list of great Father's Day gifts for new and expectant fathers, so you'll be well prepared come June 18.

There's a gift for everyone here, whether you're aiming for practicality (a diaper bag or coffee), an indulgence (a wine subscription or a massage gun), or a whimsical present (an illustrated book or custom pint glass). The new dad or dad-to-be might not understand the significance of some of these items for a while, but he'll appreciate them soon enough. If he thinks he needs coffee now, he's about to have a whole new understanding of caffeine. If he doesn't really think he needs a diaper bag… well, he definitely does. Get that man a Father's Day gift.

Voited Ripstop outdoor blanket Take tummy time outside $99 at Voited Summer is the perfect time for relaxing with your new baby outdoors. Insulated and water-resistant, Voited's Ripstop outdoor pillow blanket is great for camping, picnics or just hanging out in the backyard. We love its versatility; use it as a blanket or sleeping sack, or stuff it into itself and use as a pillow. The water-resistant, machine-washable blanket is 54 by 80 inches, so it's big enough to share. $99 at Voited

Amazon Dad-themed pint glass Cheers to the new dad! $20 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Dad-themed pint glass Commemorate his induction to fatherhood with a personalized pint glass that reads "Dad est. 2023." It won't break your budget, and it's a fun way to celebrate his impending role. This 16-ounce glass is dishwasher safe, because you know he'll need low-maintenance glassware once the baby arrives. Cheers! $20 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Dad-themed pint glass

State State Lorimer diaper bag A baby bag for the stylish dad $215 at State A diaper bag is a crucial piece of baby gear, so why not give one to the dad-to-be? He can prepare for his new life and pack it full of diapers and wipes. State's lightweight Lorimer backpack comes in olive, black and sienna, and it includes an insulated bottle pocket, changing pad and other important elements that he'll understand soon. It even fits a laptop. $215 at State

Amazon Matching gamer tees Introduce baby to the gamer life $30 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Matching gamer tees He's leveling up to parenthood, but that doesn't mean the dad-to-be can't still have fun. This set includes a tee for dad and a onesie for his sidekick, who just might grow up to game alongside Pops. Adult sizes small to XXXL are available, and you can choose black, gray or navy sets. $30 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Matching gamer tees

Winc wine subscription Spoil him with a wine shipment See at Winc Maybe you just want to give something indulgent to the new dad. A monthly wine membership is a fantastic gift. He'll definitely savor a glass or two when baby's "witching hour" hits. Winc is CNET's top pick for the best wine club, thanks to the fact that it "provides an overall great value for the wines and a user-friendly site." Monthly memberships start at an affordable $60 (plus $9 shipping) for three bottles per month. You can buy a gift card for as many months as you'd like to or send a one-time shipment. See at Winc

More for Dad