Fun Father's Day Crafts That Kids Can Make for Dad

Dad deserves the very best for Father's Day (June 19), but it can be challenging to find the perfect gift for the father figure in your life, especially when he says he already has everything he needs. While store-bought presents are easy to fall back on, the dad who has everything would probably prefer something more meaningful, like a homemade gift. A crafted present that kids can make for Dad is a lot more personal and goes a long way towards showing your favorite guy how much you appreciate him.

There are a million ways kids can get crafty, but let's be honest, some of us need a little help in the DIY department. These craft kits are a great way to bring your kids' vision to life without all the stress. (Bonus: A lot of them can even be done without your help.) From colorful bowls to hand-painted picture frames to pretty mosaic coasters, every handmade treasure on this list is sure to make Dad all warm and fuzzy inside. So grab those art smocks and get crafting!

Amazon All parents love seeing their kids' artwork, and if Dad enjoys doing puzzles, this paint-your-own jigsaw is a win-win. It's surprisingly large, so multiple people can work on it at the same time. Plus, the backs of the pieces are numbered, which makes it easy for kids to assemble once they've completed their work of art.

Etsy If Dad enjoys a cool glass of wine, beer or iced tea, he'll appreciate these gorgeous sea-glass coasters. Each kit has everything you need to get crafting, including presnipped glass, PVA glue, white grout and birch plywood coasters. It's a wonderfully easy project for kids, but adults will have just as much fun making them too.

Amazon A painted frame is a great way to keep little hands busy, and Dad will love the thought that goes into it. Once you paint it, you can choose a photo of a favorite memory or insert a card written by the kids. Dad can proudly display it on his desk at work or on the living room mantle.

KiwiCo These colorful paper-mache bowls are fun and easy to make, and kids will be proud of the result. They're perfect for stashing away loose change, keys and other trinkets. But they're also just fun to decorate with a little splash of color.

Target These photo magnets are guaranteed to pull on Dad's heartstrings, and it really doesn't get any easier than this. Upload your photos, choose the style and background color, add to cart and voila! If you order more than one, it's fun to get really creative with the pics. I've got a mix of vacation pics and crazy close-ups on my fridge, but a cute family photo is perfect for Father's Day too.

Amazon A "world's greatest dad" mug is a classic gift. But why not step it up a notch and make it yourself? With this kit, you get a ceramic mug, a paintbrush and four small pots of paint. Once you've painted on your design, you simply pop it in the oven, and it's ready for gifting. This is a fun rainy-day craft for kids, and a whole lot cheaper than going to a pottery studio.

Amazon Does Dad complain that he already has way too much "stuff?" Then give him the gift of thoughtful acts you know he'll love, from taking out the trash to washing his car to no whining during dinner. This book includes plenty of ideas for fun projects and activities, but there are blank pages where you can add your own too, so the options are pretty much limitless.