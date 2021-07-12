Verizon expands 4G LTE, 5G Home internet as it preps for C-band launch

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon is continuing to expand its home internet offerings, announcing on Monday that it is adding 5G Home access to parts of seven new cities while also bringing its 4G LTE home internet offering to "more urban and suburban areas."

Among the new cities for 5G Home are Akron, OH; Ann Arbor, MI; Columbia, SC; Durham, NC; Fresno, CA; Spokane, WA and St. Petersburg, FL. The carrier says it is now in "over 200 markets" across all 50 states, up from the 189 markets in 48 states it was at in October. The carrier previously lacked 4G LTE home internet service in Alaska and Vermont.

Pricing and speeds for both options are unchanged with Monday's news, with 4G LTE home internet running $40 per month for a Verizon wireless user and 5G Home running $50 per month if you have Verizon as your wireless carrier and you have the proper wireless plan.

If you have a different wireless provider the 4G LTE internet service will run $60 per month while 5G Home will cost you $70 per month.

Both services offer unlimited data, with Verizon noting that users can expect "typical" download speeds of 25 Mbps on 4G LTE home internet (with "peak download speeds up to 50 Mbps"). 5G Home users can expect typical download speeds of 300 Mbps, with max download speeds of "up to" 1 gigabit per second.

In addition to the network expansion, the carrier is also adding a new 4G LTE home internet modem and router that will be compatible with its upcoming C-band 5G network which is set to launch later this year.

In March the carrier revealed that it spent nearly $53 billion on these new airwaves, with the goal of covering 100 million people with the network by next March, 175 million people between 2022 and 2023 and over 250 million people in 2024.

Although not as fast as its millimeter-wave network that is the foundation for its current 5G Home service, C-band offers a significantly better range that can cover a much larger area. Once enabled, this network should provide a significant boost in speeds compared to Verizon's existing 4G LTE and low-band 5G networks, with the carrier previously revealing that it will allow for peak download speeds of 1 Gbps.

New 4G LTE internet users will be able to get the new modem when they sign up while existing subscribers will be able to upgrade. While the new hardware will be compatible with the upcoming network, it remains to be seen what specific plans will be needed to take advantage of C-band for home internet.

The carrier has previously said that it will require wireless users to have one of its "premium" unlimited plans if they want to access the new network once it becomes available.