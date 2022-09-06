T-Mobile Expands 5G Home Internet Coverage to 9 Million More Homes

T-Mobile, already the largest 5G home internet provider with a customer base of over 40 million households, revealed Tuesday that it has extended coverage to 9 million more homes across Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The home internet service, which offers speeds of 33 to 182Mbps starting at a flat rate of $50 per month with autopay, is now available to 64 additional cities throughout the Northeast, including many rural and suburban areas where broadband options are often limited. Service comes with unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contract requirements.

Visit t-mobile.com/home-internet for more details and to check availability in your area.

