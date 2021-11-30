Starlink is reportedly testing its internet service for airplanes

Getty Images

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, is testing its offering with "several aircraft," according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The hope is that the company will provide in-flight connection for airlines "as soon as possible," Starlink vice president of commercial sales Jonathan Hofeller reportedly said.

Hofeller reportedly added that Starlink is building six satellites a week at its assembly site close to Seattle.

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company's goal is to sell internet connections to almost anyone on the planet via a growing network of private satellites orbiting above. In August, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said Starlink had shipped 100,000 satellite internet terminals to customers in 14 countries.