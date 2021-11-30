Best Cyber Monday deals still available COVID variant: What is omicron? Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO Apple Music Awards PS5 restock tracker Google Doodle honors Lotfi Zadeh, father of fuzzy logic
Starlink is reportedly testing its internet service for airplanes

The SpaceX-operated company is in discussions with "several airlines," according to Bloomberg.

The interior of an airplane
Getty Images

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, is testing its offering with "several aircraft," according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The hope is that the company will provide in-flight connection for airlines "as soon as possible," Starlink vice president of commercial sales Jonathan Hofeller reportedly said. 

Hofeller reportedly added that Starlink is building six satellites a week at its assembly site close to Seattle.

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company's goal is to sell internet connections to almost anyone on the planet via a growing network of private satellites orbiting above. In August, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said Starlink had shipped 100,000 satellite internet terminals to customers in 14 countries.

