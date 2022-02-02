Tesla Full Self-Driving recall February goes palindrome crazy Lunar New Year 2022 Book of Boba Fett episode 6 recap Wordle: Everything to know Wordle Archive lets you binge
SpaceX launches Starlink premium internet plan, and it's not cheap

The satellite internet service comes with a kit and monthly $500 fee.

Starlink premium users will receive advanced satellite setups.

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service is growing with a newly launched premium price tier. CEO Elon Musk tweeted the news early Wednesday, touting Starlink Premium as a service with a scan array that's twice as big as the standard offering. 

It comes with higher download speeds of 150-500 Mbps and latency of 20-40ms, according to the Starlink website, and the system is built to withstand the most extreme weather conditions. The service also comes at a premium cost of $500 a month, notably higher than the $99 a month for the base Starlink service. 

Orders are available now with deliveries starting later in 2022, according to the Starlink. 

