SpaceX launches Starlink premium internet plan, and it's not cheap

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service is growing with a newly launched premium price tier. CEO Elon Musk tweeted the news early Wednesday, touting Starlink Premium as a service with a scan array that's twice as big as the standard offering.

It comes with higher download speeds of 150-500 Mbps and latency of 20-40ms, according to the Starlink website, and the system is built to withstand the most extreme weather conditions. The service also comes at a premium cost of $500 a month, notably higher than the $99 a month for the base Starlink service.

Orders are available now with deliveries starting later in 2022, according to the Starlink.

