Save up to $100 on the Nest Wifi mesh router

Deal Savings Price





Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday is still weeks away, but it's not surprising to see a rush of good tech deals throughout all of November. Right now, that includes a number of deals on the Nest Wifi mesh router, one of the top recommendations from our guide to the best mesh routers money can buy.

With multiple devices spread throughout your home, a good mesh system will amplify your home network and make it easier to connect at fast speeds when you're far away from the main router. Even without support for Wi-Fi 6, Nest Wifi checks those boxes and then some, with voice-activated Google Assistant smart speakers built into each extender. That makes it an especially good pick for homes that already make use of the Google Assistant -- as the system spreads a stronger Wi-Fi signal from room to room, it'll expand the Assistant's footprint throughout your home, too.

Now playing: Watch this: Nest Wifi puts Google Assistant into your router

There are a number of Nest Wifi deals available right now, both direct from Google and from third-party sellers like Amazon. Here's the rundown:

Chris Monroe/CNET The most basic Nest Wifi mesh setup pairs the main Nest Wifi router with a single extender, called a Nest Wifi Point. That Point is the part that includes the built-in smart speaker (note the yellow ring of light at its base -- you'll see that whenever you turn the microphone off for some extra privacy). The two usually sell for $270, but right now, Google is offering them for $180, saving you a cool $90.

If you live in a large, multi-story home, then you'll probably benefit from having more than one extender relaying your traffic back to the router. Fortunately, Google is also offering a 3-piece Nest Wifi setup with the main router and two Nest Wifi Points for $250. That's $100 less than the usual price of $350.