Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships to Get SpaceX Starlink Internet

Royal Caribbean Group has announced it will be implementing internet connectivity on board its cruise ships using Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink service.

The high-speed broadband service will be installed on all ships across the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands. Installation will begin "immediately," Royal Caribbean said Tuesday, and should be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

"This technology ... will improve and enable more high-bandwidth activities like video streaming as well as activities like video calls," Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean Group CEO, said in a statement.

Starlink uses more than 2,000 satellites orbiting in space to beam satellite internet connectivity around the world. Starlink is now available in more than 40 countries.