Google Wifi mesh router 3-pack drops to $160 for the first time (save $40)

How's the Wi-Fi in your house? If you're having trouble getting a strong signal in every corner -- a decidedly common problem -- it might be time to consider a mesh router. I've been using one for years; it worked like a champ with my cable modem-powered ISP and, now, with T-Mobile Home Internet.

I opted for Eero hardware, but Google Wifi is a CNET top pick in the mesh-router category. Actually, that honor goes to the slightly newer Google Nest Wifi, but don't let that dissuade you from hopping on this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Adorama has the with promo code EXTRAOFF40. It's normally $200; this is the lowest price I've seen -- but note that it's not the Nest version, Adorama's product listing notwithstanding.

Instead, this appears to be the "refreshed," 2020 version of Google Wifi, which mostly means it has an engraved (rather that printed) Google logo on top. The core hardware is the same.

And that hardware is solid, offering dual-band AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 -- words that probably don't mean much to most homeowners. Allow me to translate: Plenty fast for everyday everything. Could it bottleneck? Only if you're streaming 4K video to multiple TVs simultaneously while gaming on your Xbox. (This is a bit of speculation on my part, as I'm not an expert at Wi-Fi. I just know I've got old, comparatively slow Eero hardware, and it's serving me just fine.)

You don't to rely on my speculation; over at Amazon, from nearly 4,500 buyers. That's an unusually high score for any networking gear.

So if you have a decent-size house (2-3 floors, greater than 2,000 square feet), this three-point mesh kit should vastly improve Wi-Fi strength.

