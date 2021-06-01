Elon Musk on Tesla price increases Moderna seeks full FDA approval Naomi Osaka How to celebrate Pride Month Amazon Prime Day 2021 Stimulus check updates
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get an Eero 3-pack mesh router for $169 (save $30)

Networking nirvana can be yours at a nice discount.

eero-mesh-router-promo
Chris Monroe/CNET

It's already June, which means that Prime Day is coming sometime in the next four weeks or so. But if you can't wait for a potential deal on a top-notch home networking option, there's a hot one running today at Amazon, where the Eero 3-pack is selling for $169 ($30 off), within $10 of its all-time low. Now, this is the older Eero hardware (not the newer Wi-Fi 6 model), and -- fair warning -- it may sell with a free Echo speaker thrown in during Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale. 

See it at Amazon

Those caveats notwithstanding, though, this is otherwise a great deal. And I can personally attest to that as a happy Eero owner since last spring. Like everyone else, I had to convert my residence into a home office in 2020, and that meant configuring a corner of my bedroom as a workstation. Despite the fact that I have a one-bedroom apartment, the main router just one room over was effectively inaccessible -- I was lucky to pull in email, let alone have enough bandwidth for a Zoom call. The obvious answer was a mesh network, which utilizes multiple overlapping Wi-Fi access points for better coverage. And once I got the Eero triple-pack up and running, it was a new world: My speeds went from unusable to around 180Mbps. And setup was a dream, too. Eero delivers an Apple-style guided setup that you run through via the iPhone or Android app on your phone. 

Read more: Eero mesh networking system (2019) review

More than a year later, I've rarely experienced hiccups or coverage problems, and I'm now a die-hard mesh network evangelist. If you have anything larger than a studio apartment, you should be opting for a mesh network setup. And with the best mesh networking systems often costing upwards of $250 or more, being able to get a 3-pack for under $170 is a great deal. 