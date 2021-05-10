FCC approves $7b broadband connectivity fund

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The US Federal Communications Commission on Monday unanimously approved the final rules to implement the $7.17 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund Program. The FCC program will provide funding for schools and libraries across the country to buy laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots and broadband connections to help students and teachers to access the internet for online learning during the pandemic.

The program is part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

It also follows the FCC approving a plan in February to administer $3.2 billion in emergency relief to subsidize broadband for millions of Americans during the pandemic. That program will provide $50 a month to low-income households and $75 a month to households on Native American lands to cover the cost of broadband services starting May 12. It also provides $100 towards buying a laptop or tablet.

Read also: The FCC is offering a $50 monthly internet discount. Here's who's eligible

"Between this Emergency Connectivity Fund Program and the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, we are investing more than $10 billion in American students and households," said Jessica Rosenworcel, Acting Chairwoman of the FCC, in a statement Monday. "These investments will help more Americans access online education, healthcare and employment resources. They will help close the Homework Gap for students nationwide."